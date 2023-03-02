Jamie Lee Curtis and star-studded ‘Haunted Mansion’ cast are here to haunt in new trailer

Jamie Lee Curtis seemingly feels everywhere all at once.

The Oscar-nominated star of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” makes a brief appearance in the new teaser trailer for “Haunted Mansion.”

Curtis, who made her name in the horror genre starring in the original "Halloween" movie, appears as Madame Leota in the trailer, which came out March 2.

The trailer is much more than just her, though. The clip features Rosario Dawson reassuring a little boy that this spooky house at the center of the film will be just fine after she lights a candle.

Spoiler alert: It’s most definitely not. Viewers see ghosts and spirits wreaking havoc and doing all the scary things the supernatural are known for doing that would make this palatial residence an Airbnb you’d rather avoid.

“This mansion is unhinged. She needs all the help she can get,” Owen Wilson says, referring to Dawson's character.

Wilson’s character then appears to enlist another man (LaKeith Stanfield), who walks the hallways of the creepy residence, passing eerie portraits on the walls of a home that appears so dark you wonder the last time anyone paid the electric bill.

“This house has a way of playing tricks on you,” Dawson says shortly before a montage of frightening things take place. A glimpse of Curtis, who confirmed her casting in the movie in September 2022, then appears at the 1:20 mark.

“Be careful. Death lurks around every corner,” Danny DeVito says before the action and suspense ramp up as the trailer reaches a crescendo.

“Haunted Mansion,” which is a remake of the 2003 Eddie Murphy movie and based on a popular Disneyland ride, also stars Tiffany Haddish and Jared Leto. It opens July 28.