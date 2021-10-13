Jamie Lee Curtis dresses as her mom’s ‘Psycho’ character at ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to the original scream queen at the premiere of "Halloween Kills" on Tuesday night.

The veteran of six "Halloween" movies channeled her late mother, Janet Leigh, by dressing as Leigh's character in the seminal 1960 horror film "Psycho."

“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory...I meant glory!” she wrote on Instagram. “PREMIERE PARTY TIME!”

Curtis, 62, also had another inspiration behind the blue dress she wore as "Psycho" character Marion Crane to the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Janet Leigh famously played Marion Crane in the 1960 horror classic "Psycho." Alamy Stock Photo

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it's a little more meta than that," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie 'Hitchcock.' So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie. But now because of the 'Hitchcock' movie, we know it was pale blue."

The 2012 movie "Hitchcock" depicts the relationship between director Alfred Hitchcock and his wife, Alma, during the filming of "Psycho."

Curtis also took some inspiration from Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Leigh in the 2012 movie "Hitchcock." Alamy Stock Photo

Leigh, who died at 77 in 2004, appeared in the famous "Psycho shower scene in which she is attacked with a knife by the murderous Norman Bates.

Curtis brought a prop to the premiere on Tuesday night in honor of one of the most iconic horror movie scenes of all time.

"And mommy did a little DIY art project the other day," she said. "I was worried you would see this and just think I looked like a '50s housewife. So I thought, you know, maybe I need a little bloody shower curtain."

Curtis hinted at her outfit on Instagram ahead of the premiere.

"Hmmmmmm. I wonder who I am going as to the costume party premiere of Halloween tonight?" she wrote.

Curtis returns in "Halloween Kills" as her character Laurie Strode, the younger sister of the supernatural killer Michael Myers. Curtis first played Strode in the original "Halloween" in her first movie role in 1978.

The release of the new film, which hits theaters on Friday, was delayed for a year due to the pandemic, as it was originally supposed to follow the 2018 hit revival of "Halloween." The new movie is part of a trilogy that is expected to conclude with "Halloween Ends," which has yet to be filmed but will also include Curtis.

