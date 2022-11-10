Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates Lindsay Lohan's new movie: 'My little girl is all grown up'

Jamie Lee Curtis is cheering on Lindsay Lohan for her starring role in the new Netflix holiday rom-com "Falling for Christmas."

Curtis, 63, who played Lohan's mom in the 2003 comedy "Freaky Friday," posted a promo photo for the movie, which shows Lohan, 36, posing alongside her co-star, "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet, Nov. 9 on Instagram.

"My little girl is all grown UP!," Curtis wrote in her caption.

"Falling for Christmas" tells the story of a spoiled heiress (Lohan) who loses her memory after a skiing accident and is cared for by a handsome blue-collar widower (Overstreet) and his daughter during the holidays.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in "Freaky Friday" (2003). Alamy Stock Photo

Last week, Lohan's fans rejoiced when Netflix tweeted a fun promo video for the movie that featured Lohan singing a new version of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock," which is featured in "Falling for Christmas."

In the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls," Lohan and co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chaber performed a flirty dance to the song as students in a high school talent show.

When their boombox goes kaput, Lohan’s character, Cady, steps up to sing the song a cappella, leading the audience to join in a Christmas singalong.

"Falling for Christmas" premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10.