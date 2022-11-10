IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates Lindsay Lohan's new movie: 'My little girl is all grown up'

Curtis played Lohan's mom in the 2003 movie "Freaky Friday."

By Gina Vivinetto

Jamie Lee Curtis is cheering on Lindsay Lohan for her starring role in the new Netflix holiday rom-com "Falling for Christmas."

Curtis, 63, who played Lohan's mom in the 2003 comedy "Freaky Friday," posted a promo photo for the movie, which shows Lohan, 36, posing alongside her co-star, "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet, Nov. 9 on Instagram.

"My little girl is all grown UP!," Curtis wrote in her caption.

"Falling for Christmas" tells the story of a spoiled heiress (Lohan) who loses her memory after a skiing accident and is cared for by a handsome blue-collar widower (Overstreet) and his daughter during the holidays.

CURTIS,LOHAN, FREAKY FRIDAY, 2003,
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in "Freaky Friday" (2003).Alamy Stock Photo

Last week, Lohan's fans rejoiced when Netflix tweeted a fun promo video for the movie that featured Lohan singing a new version of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock," which is featured in "Falling for Christmas."

In the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls," Lohan and co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chaber performed a flirty dance to the song as students in a high school talent show.

When their boombox goes kaput, Lohan’s character, Cady, steps up to sing the song a cappella, leading the audience to join in a Christmas singalong.

"Falling for Christmas" premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10.

