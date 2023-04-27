James Corden was considered for ‘The Whale’ before Brendan Fraser: Here’s what happened

“The Whale” is credited as now-Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser’s comeback in Hollywood.

The psychological drama starred the actor as Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher who grapples with his life as he tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Aside from the coveted Academy Award, Fraser also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics’ Choice Award.

However, the movie could have turned out very differently with James Corden as the lead and a fashion designer-turned-filmmaker directing the emotional film.

During “The Howard Stern Show,” the host asked Corden about his early involvement in the movie, calling it “the role of a lifetime.”

“It was a very long time ago and it was a completely different (movie),” Corden explained, adding that he was considered for the leading role when Tom Ford was set to direct.

James Corden was considered for Oscar winner 'The Whale." Jason LaVeris / Getty Images / A24

“He sent me an email one day and he was like, ‘I think I’m going to direct this film and I want you to play this part,” Corden recalled. “It was in every sense a heavy role and it is an extraordinary script.”

“So, I was like, ‘Look, if you think I can do this, I will do it. But then Tom dropped out of the film for different reasons,” he said.

When asked if he was disappointed in missing out on the role, Corden told Howard Stern, “It never got far enough to be, like, ‘This is happening.’”

Darren Aronofsky would go on to direct “The Whale,” which won two of the three Oscars it was nominated for.

“Things like that happen all the time. The film Darren made with Brendan Fraser is absolutely the film that should be,” Corden said, adding that Fraser’s experience with the film “is the most uplifting and extraordinary story.”

Corden previously shared the story of his involvement with Deadline, confirming he became unattached to the project when Ford dropped out. The “Late Late Show” host also revealed that George Clooney was also involved at one point, but wanted a real 600-pound man to play the lead.

While Corden is known for hosting his late night talk show — after nine seasons, his final episode will air April 27 — he has appeared in a variety of films and series, including “Into the Woods,” “Cinderella,” “The Prom,” “Ocean’s Eight” and “Mammals,” among others.