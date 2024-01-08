Jacob Elordi will play Frankenstein’s monster in Netflix adaptation

Jacob Elordi is alive! The actor will portray Frankenstein‘s monster in director Guillermo del Toro‘s upcoming adaptation of the classic tale.

He is taking over the role from Andrew Garfield. The “Spider-Man” and “Tick, Tick… Boom” star departed the Netflix project due to strike-related scheduling conflicts, according to Deadline, which first reported the news of Elordi’s replacement casting.

Elordi joins the previously announced ensemble of Oscar Isaac, who is playing Victor Frankenstein, as well as Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. Felix Kammerer (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Lars Mikkelsen (“The Witcher”), David Bradley (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”) and Christian Convery (“Sweet Tooth”) were also added to the call sheet.

Del Toro, the Oscar-winning filmmaker of “The Shape of Water,” is writing, directing and producing “Frankenstein.” It’s based on Mary Shelley’s novel about the brilliant but egotistical scientist Victor Frankenstein, who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment. The text has been adapted for the screen many times, most notably in 1931’s “Frankenstein,” directed by James Whale and starring Boris Karloff.

Elordi, the 26-year-old actor who rose to fame in HBO’s “Euphoria,” has experience with portraying well-known figures — real or fictional. He recently played Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s drama “Priscilla.” Elordi also starred alongside Barry Keoghan in the fall’s dark comedy “Saltburn,” directed by Emerald Fennell. He is repped by Gersh.

“Frankenstein” continues Netflix’s partnership with del Toro, including the Academy Award-winning “Pinocchio,” the anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities,” and the animated films “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.”