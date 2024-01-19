Jacob Elordi slurps bathwater candle inspired by *that* ‘Saltburn’ scene

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Saltburn."

After Barry Keoghan's bathtub scene in "Saltburn" went viral, Jacob Elordi is having his own bath water moment, too.

Elordi appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Jan. 18, and the late-night host was quick to bring up the current trend of candles inspired by the infamous scene.

Fallon confirmed Elordi had heard of the multitude of candles available for purchase from his "Priscilla" co-star Cailee Spaeny, and then informed the actor he had bought one, titled "Jacob Elordi's Bathwater," before asking if Elordi would smell it himself.

Elordi grabbed the candle and began to sniff, before he imitated Keoghan's now cringe-worthy bathwater slurp on the candle — sending much of the audience into shocked screams.

"It smells like a washing room. Like detergent," Elordi said with a smile. "His clothes are clean."

The bathtub scene, where Keoghan's character Oliver slurps up Elordi's character Felix's bathwater after he had just masturbated, left most viewers aghast at what they saw.

Elordi commented on the absurdity of the scene in an interview with Variety published on Nov. 19.

"I was very proud," he said. "I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that."

But it wasn't the only "Saltburn" scene to go viral -- from that grave scene to Keoghan's full-frontal nude dance scene to "Murder on the Dance Floor" by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the entire campus-turned-thriller film is filled with shocking and unsettling moments.

For those who can stomach it and want to see for themselves, "Saltburn" is available to stream on Amazon Prime.