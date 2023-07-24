J. Robert Oppenheimer's kids and grandkids: Where are they now?

During the three-hour runtime of "Oppenheimer," audiences get familiar with the career path of J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb, but his personal life also takes center stage.

The film unravels Oppenheimer's romance with Jean Tatlock, before he met and married Katherine (Kitty) Peuning Harrison in 1940. The couple had two children, Peter and Toni, shortly after.

Here's what we know about the two Oppenheimer children, and where they are now.

J. Robert Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine, stands next to her daughter Toni and overlooks an atrium where her son Peter points something of interest out. Corbis via Getty Images

Peter Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer's first child, Peter Oppenheimer, was born in 1941 while he was teaching at the California Institute of Technology and the University of California at Berkeley.

Peter moved with his parents to Los Alamos, New Mexico, in 1942 when his father was appointed the director of the Manhattan Project, code name for the governmental project to develop an atomic bomb during World War II.

After the war, Oppenheimer and his family moved to Princeton, New Jersey, where he served as the director of the Institute for Advanced Study.

Peter was sent to an elite Quaker boarding school, the George School, in Newtown, Pennsylvania, but he eventually graduated from Princeton High School, according to the Atomic Heritage Foundation.

After graduating, he spent time with Oppenheimer's brother, Frank Oppenheimer, at his ranch in Colorado, according to the AHF. Soon after his father died, Peter permanently moved to northern New Mexico to live at a residence his father had purchased years earlier, the Perro Caliente ranch, according to the AHF.

According to the AHF, Peter still lives in New Mexico working as a carpenter and has three children: Dorothy, Charles and Ella.

Katherine 'Toni' OppenheimerKatherine "Toni" Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer's second child, was born in 1944 in Los Alamos, New Mexico, while her father and other scientists worked on developing the atomic bomb. She attended school in Princeton, New Jersey, when her father was the director of the Institute for Advanced Study, according to the AHF.

Toni was diagnosed with polio as a child, and her family brought her on a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help her recovery, according to the AHF. She developed a lifelong attachment to the islands, and would later return there as an adult.

In 1969, two years after her father's death, Toni was denied a position as a translator for the United Nations because the FBI would not give her a security clearance. Her father had his security clearance revoked 15 years earlier following a security investigation after he was accused of having communist ties.

Toni permanently moved to her family's cottage on the U.S. Virgin Islands after the U.N. ordeal, and died by suicide in January 1977, a month after her 32nd birthday, according to the AHF.

Where are Oppenheimer's grandchildren now?

Peter Oppenheimer had three children. Two of them live public lives and comment on their grandfather's legacy.

Dr. Dorothy Oppenheimer Vanderford, is a technical writer based in southern Nevada, where she works for the Nevada National Security Site, another nuclear testing facility.

Speaking to News 3LV, Vanderford said her family did not contribute to the making of the movie. After seeing "Oppenheimer," she felt "positive about it." She called her grandfather, whom she never met, a "real patriot."

Charles Oppenheimer works in software and writes op-eds about nuclear power, in light of his grandfather's work. His Twitter bio says he represents the "family of J. Robert Oppenheimer." He has two children, per his website.

In an interview with J. Robert Oppenheimer's biographer, Dorothy Vanderford spoke about living in New Mexico, and how that connects the gnerations.

"It gave me an appreciation for self-sufficiency and self-reliance, and I absolutely trusted my Dad in all areas to take care of us. When we would be driving through really deep snow and getting stuck, he could get us out of any kind of jam. I learned a lot about how to live on land and in nature. I absolutely appreciate that. I think that is something that’s passed down through my family, from Robert Oppenheimer, through to my Dad, to me. In my case, it may be ending with me," she said.