Issa Rae is soon-to-be in a Barbie world. The "Insecure" creator joined the cast of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie back in May 2022.

Not much is known about the "Barbie" movie, aside from its creators, stars and general vibe. Early look photos of Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken have already spurred headlines and memes, as well as an entire new aesthetic trend called Barbiecore.

Speaking to TODAY for our first-ever cover series, Rae shared some details about the enigmatic film. First up? The movie is “very funny.”

Ultimately, that’s what convinced her to joined the film’s sprawling cast, which also includes Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and more.

The writer and star of the hit HBO show “Insecure” and the upcoming HBO Max show “RapSh!t” recalled an early conversation with Gerwig, in which the director pitched her on the movie.

“I was like, ‘This sounds crazy, but OK. Let me just read the script,’” Rae told TODAY.

Once she read the script, Rae said she understood Gerwig's vision more.

“When you read the script, you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ It’s very funny, and it’s just very specific to her,” she said.

Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with her partner Noah Baumbach, (they also co-wrote “Frances Ha”), previously directed beloved films like "Little Women" and the irreverent "Lady Bird."

“Working with her was absolutely amazing,” Rae said of Gerwig.

Rae isn't the only celeb who has teased the movie, without actually giving anything away.

In a recent interview, Simu Liu hyped the movie up, saying his agent said Gerwig's script was one of the best scripts he had ever encountered.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California. MEGA / Getty Images

“He literally said this verbatim,” Liu told GQ UK. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it.’”

Robbie, who will be playing the titular role as well as executive producing, told the Hollywood Reporter that the movie is “the thing you didn’t know you wanted," without sharing any specifics.

She also said, “Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different.”