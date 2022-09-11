'Indiana Jones' stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunite 38 years later

After 38 years, Indiana Jones and Short Round have found their way back together.

Ke Huy Quan, who played Jones' quick witted sidekick in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," shared two photos to Instagram Saturday, Sept. 10 of himself and Harrison Ford backstage at the D23 Expo.

Both images show Quan with his arms wrapped around "Dr. Jones" as the two reveal big smiles.

The actor captioned the post, "'I love you, Indy.' Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years." The quote alludes to a scene in the 1984 film when his character brings Jones back to reality just in time for the two to save the day.

The comment section couldn't get enough of the homecoming, with some saying they "love this pic so much I won’t fall asleep tonight."

Reunited and it feels so good. Ke Huy Quan / Instagram

"This photo is EVERYTHING!!!" wrote Kevin Kwan.

"'Indiana Jones and the Adventures of Short Round' confirmed!!" Philip Wang wrote with several hands raised emojis.

"My heart," Josh Gad commented.

"This is the happiest pic of Harrison I’ve ever seen," @rickybardy wrote.

"Please tell me you have a cameo in the new Indiana Jones movie," @100sketchbooks commented.

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Alamy

Others also asked if Quan would be making an appearance in the upcoming "Indiana Jones" film, which is set to be released in June 2023.

Ford was at Disney's annual expo to discuss the fifth movie, which he said would be his last as the iconic adventure-seeker. The now 51-year-old, Quan, was at the event to reveal he joined the cast of Marvel's "Loki," according to Rolling Stone.

The movie comes 42 years after the release of the first flick in the series, “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark," when Ford was just 38 years old.

The now 80-year-old told TODAY's Craig Melvin that he doesn't want anyone else to play Jones, should producers ever want to create future movies.

"Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones," Ford said. "When I'm gone, he's gone."