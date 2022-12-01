Indiana Jones is officially back.

Disney revealed the first trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the official title for the fifth installment of the series. On top of that, the trailer showcased a de-aged Harrison Ford as Indy back in his glory days of archaeology and adventuring.

Indy’s latest outing is set in the 1960s during the Space Race between the U.S. and Soviet Russia. Unlike previous films, George Lucas did not write the story for “Indiana Jones 5,” and Steven Spielberg is not the director. Instead, both of those roles will be filled by James Mangold, who is known for his films like “Logan,” “Ford vs. Ferrari,” “3:10 to Yuma” and more. Spielberg is still attached as an executive producer, and Lucas, the original creator of the film franchise, is credited with some involvement in the writer’s room.

Co-starring alongside Ford is John Rhys-Davies, who is reprising the role of Sallah, last seen in 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” as well as new additions like Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Prime Video’s “Fleabag,” is also making a first appearance in the franchise as Indy’s goddaughter Helena, whom composer John Williams has described as “an adventuress, and also a femme fatale.”

Not only is “Indiana Jones 5” the last hurrah for 80-year-old Ford, but also 90-year-old composer Williams, who confirmed the film would likely be his last.

“At the moment I’m working on ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ which Harrison Ford — who’s quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film,” Williams told The Associated Press in a June 2022 interview. “So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

The film is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023.