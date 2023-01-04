Hugh Jackson jokingly begs the Academy not to 'validate' Ryan Reynolds with an Oscar nom

The thought of Ryan Reynolds getting nominated for an Oscar for best original song is hardly music to Hugh Jackman’s ears.

The “Wolverine” star posted a humorous video on Instagram on Jan. 4, in which he lamented the possibility that Reynolds may get an Academy Award nomination for his song “Good Afternoon,” from his recent holiday film “Spirited,” also starring Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

“Hey, everybody. It’s 2023 and I really, really wanted to send out a positive message in the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible,” Jackman said.

“Don’t get me wrong. I loved ‘Spirited.’ It’s a great movie. We had a blast. The entire family watched it. I love Will. I love Octavia.”

Jackman complimented composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, with whom he worked on “The Greatest Showman.”

“They’re incredible and I love their music,” he said. “And ‘Good Afternoon,’ by the way — the song ‘Good Afternoon’? I laughed the entire way through. It is absolutely brilliant.”

The compliments stopped there, though, because Jackman says he has learned that “Good Afternoon” is on the short list for best song at the upcoming Academy Awards and he can’t stomach the thought of what that would do to Reynolds’ ego, especially since they’re going to be working together again.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of "The Adam Project" on Feb. 28, 2022 in New York. Michael Loccisano / WireImage

“Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” he said.

“I have to spend a year with him shooting ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’ and trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem. So, just to recap. Love ‘Spirited.’ Love Will. Love Octavia. Love the song ‘Good Afternoon.’ Love Benj and Justin. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please.”

Reynolds responded to Jackman, retweeting the video with a quip implying that he and Ferrell used deepfakes, digitally manipulated videos, to sing and dance their part. He also noted how Jackman subtly referred to "Deadpool 3" as "Wolverine and Deadpool," putting his own superhero first.

Reynolds and Jackman have spent many years entertaining fans with their fictional rivalry. And based on an earlier comment given to the TODAY show, Jackman may have brought on this latest chapter.

"He calls me every other day wanting to be in my one-man show. Singing and dancing as Deadpool. I'm like, 'Dude, I don't think you can sing or dance.' Unless ... you can. That's a challenge. I'm laying out the challenge," Jackman said in 2018.

Looks like Reynolds accepted the challenge by starring in "Spirited," a movie musical.

The "rivals" will join forces in a third “Deadpool” movie, which they announced last September. That movie is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6, 2024.