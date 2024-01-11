When will 'Poor Things' be available to stream?

With "Poor Things" winning big at the Golden Globes and the film sparking a bit of controversy after getting censored in the U.K. due to one of its sex scenes, many fans are wondering what all ruckus is about and when they'll get to see it on the small screen.

The fantasy feature follows Bella Baxter, played by Emma Stone, as she is brought back to life by a scientist who implants her unborn baby's brain into her body. Bella encounters the likes of Duncan Wedderburn, played by Mark Ruffalo, and other men along her path of self-discovery.

"Poor Things" went into a limited release on December 8, followed by a wide release on December 22. The film won a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy and Stone won for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy film.

Stone told the New York Times that Bella is the "greatest character" she may ever play, adding that she immediately boarded the film after director Yorgos Lanthimos told her about the role, she said.

"He gave me sort of the brass-tacks overview of Bella, what she goes through and what the men in her life experience as a response to how she’s evolving," Stone said. "And I was just like, 'Sign me up. My God, she’s the greatest character I’ll probably ever get to play."

While fans will have to wait a bit before "Poor Things" makes its way to the comfort of their own home, here's what to know about the film and when it will stream.

What is 'Poor Things' About?

Based on Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name, "Poor Things" centers on Bella as she grapples with her sense of humanity, womanhood and motherhood in her now-Frankenstein-like body. She also encounters various men who help on her journey to self-discovery.

In Stone's own words, the film ends on "the birth of Bella." Stone said she and the assistant director were working on the last scene of the movie and the "La La Land" actor became overwhelmed with sadness.

“Oh my God, this is so sad," she said. "It’s the end of the movie after this whole joyful experience. And (the assistant director) said, 'No, this is the birth of Bella.' I was like, 'It is the birth of Bella! Because Victoria being gone is the birth of Bella.' It’s so nice to end on that."

Where can I stream 'Poor Things'

"Poor Things" will be available to stream on Hulu, eventually. It's also expected to be available to buy or rent on platforms like Amazon and Vudu.

When will 'Poor Things' be available to stream?

Searchlight Pictures, the movie’s distributor, has not announced when the movie will be available for streaming.

Will there be a DVD or Blu-ray release of ‘Poor Things’?

Searchlight has not announced a DVD or Blu-ray release date for the movie. However, it's worth noting that it usually takes several months after a film opens in theaters for it to be released on DVD/Blu-ray.