There’s just something about Hallmark Christmas movies. We can’t quite put our finger on it but it’s safe to say they make our heart dance in the same way a flickering fireplace, a mug of chamomile tea, a holiday playlist and a cozy romance novel does. OK, let's add onesie pajamas to that list, too.

As for why these Christmas movies hold such appeal? Brandon Gray, host of the Hallmark movie recap podcast Deck the Hallmark, has a theory.

“Hallmark has gotten so good in capturing all the feelings, all the nostalgia around the holidays and putting them on screen,” Gray, who started the podcast in 2018 with Daniel “Panda” Pandolph and Daniel Thompson, told TODAY in a previous interview.

“People like myself long for the holidays all year, and there’s nothing quite like being with family for the holidays, and Hallmark just captures it,” Gray continued.

As the holiday season approaches this year, you may be wondering how to get your Hallmark holiday flicks fix in 2022, even if you don’t subscribe to Hallmark on traditional cable television.

Keep reading for all the details — including the schedule of the 40 new movies coming out in 2022 — and get ready to cue up some instant holiday cheer.

How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies on cable television

If you're looking to watch Hallmark Christmas movies on a cable television network this year, catch all-new movie premieres every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. E.T. on Hallmark Channel and every Saturday at 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, according to a Hallmark spokesperson.

The beloved “Countdown to Christmas” movies event on Hallmark Channel starts this year on Friday, October 21st, 2022, at 8 p.m.

The 2022 Hallmark holiday movie release schedule Watch watch all-new movie premieres every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. E.T. on the Hallmark Channel

Watch all-new movie premieres every Saturday at 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

How to watch Hallmark holiday movies without cable

If you don’t subscribe to the Hallmark networks on cable, you can still get your feel-good holiday movie fix.

The best way to do this is to sign up for Hallmark Movies Now, a commercial-free streaming platform. Currently, the streaming video on-demand service costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Customers can start with a seven-day trial for free to check out the offerings.

As a Hallmark spokesperson shared with TODAY, this standalone streaming service offers its annual holiday celebration “Movies & Mistletoe” with more than 150 Christmas movies for subscribers with new content also debuting on the streamer each week through the end of the year.

You can also watch Hallmark Channel movies through the streaming platform Philo, which gives subscribers access to over 60 live channels and over 50,000 titles on demand for $25/month after a free seven-day trial.

Other options for watching Hallmark movies without cable include Frndly TV (from $6.99/month after a seven-day trial), YouTube TV ($54.99 for your first three months; $64.99/month thereafter), and FuboTV (from $69.99/month after a free seven-day trial).

You can also catch select Hallmark movies on free ad-supported video streaming service Pluto TV on the Hallmark Movies & More channel.

These schedules show what Hallmark movies are coming up

The movies start on Oct. 21 — over two months before Christmas.

You can check the full Hallmark Channel schedule here and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel schedule here. Simply click on the date for which you want to know the lineup, and you’ll get the day’s full movie schedule with a plot synopsis for each.

Additionally, for a comprehensive viewing guide to old and new holiday movie favorites, Hallmark recommends downloading the Hallmark Movie Checklist App.

This fan-favorite app lets you mark movies and shows you’ve watched as a “Favorite” so you can easily find the ones you loved most, add movies and series to your “Want to Watch” list, watch trailers, and add either “Upcoming” or “Countdown to Christmas” widgets to your phone or tablet’s home screen so you always know which movies are coming up on Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, or how long is left until the start of “Countdown to Christmas.”

The app also lets you check when returning movies and episodes will next air, add watch reminders to your calendar, write reviews of the movies and shows you’ve watched, and more.