How to watch 'Challengers' at home and keep up with the memes

Is everything really fair in love and tennis?

Fans are scrambling to find ways to watch or stream “Challengers” and be part of the online conversation.

The movie explores the charged love triangle between tennis players Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor), using time jumps to explain their origin story and their present-day complicated connection.

Moments from the movie have gone viral and inspired memes, like a certain daring bedroom scene. Social media has been debating which of the three main characters is the true villain in “Challengers.” There’s also significant chatter about who won the movie-ending match.

“My spoiler free review of #Challengers is that they’re definitely all villains in their own way & no one is completely in the right or wrong,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Tashi did nothing wrong,” one user on X wrote.

“i’m an art donaldson lover & apologist first, human second. i’ll protect him with all i have,” another viewer wrote.

“i’m patrick zweig’s #1 defender already and if you have to say s--- about him you have to go through me first,” one X user said.

You'll have to watch "Challengers" to come to your own conclusion. Here's how to do so.

How to watch and stream 'Challengers'

"Challengers" premiered in movie theaters on April 26, where it is still showing.

The movie has been available to stream as of May 17. However, it's only available through premium video on demand (PVOD), which charges a premium for early access to content.

The movie is available to rent for $19.99 on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home and AppleTV.