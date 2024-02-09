'The Color Purple' is coming to Max. Here’s when you’ll be able to stream it

"The Color Purple" is heading to Max.

The hit 2023 movie musical starring Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks will premiere on the streaming service on Feb. 16.

"The Color Purple" was a hit both with critics and at the box-office, where its opening day release was the second-highest domestic opening for a film on Christmas Day of all-time. It was also the highest-grossing domestic opening day for a musical post-COVID 19 pandemic.

Now, movie lovers can skip the lines and stream the blockbuster hit on Max whenever they want.

Here's what to know about its release on Max.

Danielle Brooks as Sofia and Fantasia Barrino as Celie in "The Color Purple. Warner Bros.

How to watch the 2023 movie musical 'The Color Purple' at home

In the meantime, the movie musical is available to stream on ROW8, Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu for a price.

What to know about 'The Color Purple' movie musical

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, "The Color Purple" tells the story of Celie (Barrino), a Black woman living in rural Georgia in the early 1900s who takes comfort in the strength of her defiant daughter-in-law Sofia (Brooks).

The movie musical is a Hollywood adaption of the 2007 Broadway musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1983 novel of the same name.

Steven Spielberg, who previously directed an Oscar-nominated 1985 movie based on Walker's novel, produced the 2023 movie musical along with Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who played the role of Celie in Spielberg's film.

Barrino and Brooks both starred in the Broadway musical

Barrino and Brooks both reprised their roles in the movie musical after playing the characters on Broadway.

Brooks, who received a Tony nomination for her role on the stage, was nominated last month for her first Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in the movie musical.

The former “Orange is the New Black” star revealed during a Jan. 23 appearance on TODAY that she was in New Zealand when she learned of her Oscar nomination.

“It was 2:30 in the morning, so my phone is on ‘do not disturb.’ The only person who can reach me on ‘do not disturb’ is my husband,” she said. “And he calls, and he said, ‘Baby, you did it!’ And I’m like, ‘Did what? What is going on?’ And he said, ‘You’re Oscar nominated!’”

Brooks added that she wasn’t able to fully process what her husband told her until she turned on her phone notifications and saw more excited messages about her Oscar nod.

“Look what God has done!” Brooks said about being honored for her work in the film.

The cast of "The Color Purple" also includes Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Ciara, Louis Gossett Jr., H.E.R, and Jon Batiste.