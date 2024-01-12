Movie lovers will soon be able to watch "Oppenheimer" in their own homes on a streaming service.

The historical drama, which won multiple categories at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony earlier this week, will come to Peacock on Feb. 16, the streaming service announced Jan. 12. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the blockbuster movie features an all-star cast, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Alamy Stock Photo

It premiered in theaters on July 21, 2023, and quickly became both a critical hit and a fan favorite, dominating the box office alongside Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

What is 'Oppenheimer' about?

The three-hour epic, which became the highest-grossing biopic in history, tells the life story of famed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the father of the atomic bomb.

The movie follows Oppenheimer from his days as a brilliant college student through his time as head of the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War II.

It shows Oppenheimer grappling with the power of his deadly invention, and culminates by depicting the controversial 1954 hearing where Oppenheimer, accused of having communist sympathies, was stripped of his security clearance.

How to watch 'Oppenheimer'

The film will stream on Peacock beginning Feb. 16. It's still running in select theaters and can currently be rented or bought on various digital services.

Which awards has 'Oppenheimer' won?

On Jan. 7, "Oppenheimer” won five awards at the Golden Globes, including trophies for best motion picture — drama; best director; best performance by a male actor in a motion picture — drama for Murphy; best male actor in a supporting role for Downey; and best original score for Ludwig Göransson.

On Jan. 10, the nominations for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced, with "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" leading the pack among movies with four nods apiece.

(L-R) Dylan Arnold as Oppenheimer's brother, Frank Oppenheimer, and Matt Damon as Leslie Groves in "Oppenheimer." Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures

Murphy, Downey and Blunt were all nominated in their categories again, and "Oppenheimer" earned another nod for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

"Oppenheimer" is expected to be recognized with Academy Award nominations on Jan. 23, when the nominees for the 2024 Oscars are announced.