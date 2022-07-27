'Hocus Pocus' cast: Where are they now?

We smell a new "Hocus Pocus" movie!

Hocus Pocus 2" is set to drop on Disney+ on“ Sept. 30, 2022, right in time for the Halloween season.

Some members of the 1993 original movie's cast will be returning for the sequel, like the trio who play the Sanderson sisters (because, let's face it, they are the movie).

Others have moved on, with new cast members stepping in to further the story.

For example, Omri Katz’s Max Dennison, Vinessa Shaw’s Allison and James Marsden’s cat Thackery Binx are not expected to return for the sequel. But there is still room for surprises. When addressing the sequel at ‘90s Con during an interview with the Hocus Pocus Collector, Katz played coy.

“People obviously really disappointed that we’re not involved ... But, I could be lying. We’re all in it! No, maybe we’re not. Maybe we are!” Katz said.

Since "Hocus Pocus 2" conjures up all the nostalgia, let's play catch-up with the original cast members and see where they are now.

Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson)

Bette Midler then and now. Alamy / Getty Images

Bette Midler is, no doubt, is a household name, but not just for her role as Winifred Sanderson, the ringleader of the awakened Salem witches, in this Halloween classic.

Midler is a legendary Broadway performer, and in 2017 won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for "Holly, Dolly!" She's won four Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and been nominated for two Oscars.

Recently, she was in the Ryan Murphy Netflix show "The Politician," but don't forget classics like “Beaches," "The Rose" and “Gypsy.” Along with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, Midler will be returning for the sequel (and they already reunited in 2020).

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson)

Sarah Jessica Parker continues to grace the stage and screen well after her appearances in "Hocus Pocus" 1 & 2. Alamy / Getty Images

You may know Sarah Jessica Parker best her famed role of Carrie in the “Sex and the City“ franchise. But before she donned the dating columnist’s legendary pink tutu and Manolo Blahniks for the HBO show, Parker was Sarah Sanderson on “Hocus Pocus.”

SJP has gone on to star in other movies, like “Failure to Launch,” “I Don’t Know How She Does It” and “The Family Stone,” and recently starred alongside her husband Matthew Broderick in the Broadway revival of “Plaza Suite.” They share three children.

She shared a behind-the-scenes photo of filming “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson)

Kathy Najimy attends "Birthday Candles" Broadway Opening Night at American Airlines Theatre. Alamy / Getty Images

We can never forget Najimy’s iconic “Buh-bye” or her silly Sanderson Sister laugh she graced us with in “Hocus Pocus."

From her recurring role on “Veep” as well as starring as Peggy for over 10 years on “King of the Hill,” you've probably seen her on TV (and if not, go watch her on "Younger").

Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson)

Doug Jones continues to be a star on the screen. Alamy / Getty Images

Without uttering a word, Jones slays as Billy Butcherson in the "Hocus Pocus" franchise. Since, Jones has received praise for his role as the fish in the Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water." Jones will return for the sequel.

Vinessa Shaw (Allison)

Vinessa Shaw in the original "Hocus Pocus" compared to 2021. Alamy / Getty Images

Shaw's Allison in "Hocus Pocus" is embodies the trope of high school popular girl-turned-hero, stepping up to defeat the Sanderson Sisters (at least, for now). Since "Hocus Pocus," she's had roles in films like "The Hills Have Eyes" and "Two Lovers," and made appearances in a few TV shows as well, like "Ray Donovan."

Omri Katz (Max Dennison)

Omri Katz attends the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash. Alamy / Getty Images

Omri Katz's character in "Hocus Pocus," Max Dennison, accidentally resurrects the Sanderson Sisters. Other TV credits include "Dallas" and "Freaks and Geeks." No longer a working actor, Katz is still plugged into the "Hocus Pocus" fan community. He posted a photo on Instagram of his reuniting with his co-stars.

Thora Birch

After a successful run as a younger actor, Thora Birch went on to be in other successful films. Alamy / Getty Images

Thora Birch's Dani truly is the heart and soul of "Hocus Pocus." From the beginning, she poises herself to be a character you're rooting for — and continued that streak in the few films she starred in prior to "Hocus Pocus."

Birch went from being a child star to the teenager at the center of 1999's "American Beauty." She will appear in "Wednesday," the upcoming Netflix show.

Who will be in the cast of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’?

The new film will feature a brand new plot with brand new characters that is certainly set to put a spell on us.

The OG Sanderson Sisters — played by Midler, Najimy and Parker — will return, as will Jones' Billy Butcherson.

Director Anna Fletcher said in a statement that she’s thrilled to be working with the iconic trio on this new film. “How lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?”

As of right now, Katz, Shaw, Birch, and James Marsden's Thackery Binx are not poised to return for the sequel.

Disney+ confirmed that among those joining the cast include Whitney Peak of “Gossip Girl,” Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo, among many others.