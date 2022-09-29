The cottage from ‘Hocus Pocus’ is now on Airbnb

Sometimes all you need is a “Hocus Pocus” cottage stay to get into fun trouble.

Just in time for the Sanderson sisters’ highly anticipated return into the world of the living in “Hocus Pocus 2,” fans can score a stay at a recreation of the three witches' spooky Salem cottage.

You can go all out in celebrating the spooky season with a stay at a Salem cottage. Helynn Ospina / Air BnB

“We all know that the Sanderson sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the beloved films. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

According to a press release from Airbnb, guests can book an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for two guests at the cottage located in Salem, Massachusetts. The single-night stay can be booked at the cost of $31 (taxes not included) on airbnb.com/hocuspocus2 starting Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. Though the one-night visit is not part of a contest, fans should be geared up and ready to compete with others ready to click and book a stay.

According to Airbnb, the recreated cottage is privately owned and operated. Helynn Ospina / Air BnB

The special stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage will come on the heels of the Disney+ debut of the follow-up to the 1993 hit “Hocus Pocus.”

It’s been 29 years since the witchy 17th-century Sanderson sisters (portrayed by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Najimy) were resurrected by a teenage virgin in “Hocus Pocus,” a spooky comedy that first premiered in theaters on July 16, 1993.

Guests will have a chance to explore the Sanderson Sister's ancient spell book and tour the spooky history of Salem. Helynn Ospina / Air Bnb

This month the witches will return for its sequel “Hocus Pocus 2,” which will be available to stream on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

The new movie will follow three high school students who awaken the evil sisters and must work together to prevent the trio from haunting the small town of Salem.