‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in the works following last year’s long-awaited sequel

Guard your kids, especially if you live in Salem: The Sanderson sisters are set to return for "Hocus Pocus 3," following last year's long-awaited sequel.

The franchise's third movie was confirmed in an interview with Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Pictures, published by The New York Times June 4. TODAY.com reached out to Disney for comment.

Original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are expected to reprise their roles as witches in Salem, Massachusetts, luring children for their life force.

“Hocus Pocus 2” premiered on Disney+ in 2022, 30 years after the original released. The sequel brought the three main actors back to their roles. The movie explained the witches' origin story, casting teenagers to play younger versions of the devious trio.

Ahead of the release, the trio shared their thoughts about a potential third installment with Entertainment Weekly.

"I’d love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing,” Midler said at the time. “If there was a third one, of course I’d sign on, but I don’t know how."

She said she'd be up for any story with the three sisters.

"I can’t imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship," she said. "It’s good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!”

Najimy doubted there would be a third.

"Never say never,” she said at the time, but she thought the team had already “pulled every story you could pull out of this (series).”

Parker said she was open to whatever her co-stars wanted, including Najimy's idea for an animated third movie.

"That would be cool and a smart idea. It’s fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new (animation). Of course I’d be happy to have a conversation (for a third film), it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!”