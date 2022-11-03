Although Robert Pattinson landed the role of a lifetime playing Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" saga, the books' author Stephenie Meyer, once said that she wanted Henry Cavill to play the role instead.

When asked about that on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused” podcast recently, Cavill said that he wasn't mad at Pattinson for getting the job because he never knew that Meyer had wanted him for the role.

Henry Cavill, left, and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in "Twilight," at right. Getty Images, Alamy

“Not at all because I didn’t know about the movie,” Cavill said. “I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and, so yeah, I only found out afterward," he said. "I was like, ‘Oh, OK, that would have been cool.’"

In July 2007, Meyer wrote on her blog that Summit Entertainment had optioned the rights to "Twilight," and even though she had "no say" in the movie's casting, she wrote she wanted Cavill to portray the handsome teenage vampire.

"The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward," she wrote. "Henry Cavill is now twenty-four-years-old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn."

Although she couldn't get Cavill, Meyer said that she still wanted him in the film somehow.

"I’m not willing to relinquish Henry completely; since I hear that Charlie Hunnam refuses to consider scripts which include vampires, I propose that Henry play Carlisle! (Would Henry dare to find out if blondes DO have more fun??)" she wrote.

The role of Carlisle Cullen ultimately went to Peter Facinelli.

Henry Cavill at the Netflix "Enola Holmes 2" premiere on October 27 in New York. Monica Schipper / Netflix

During his appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Cavill also talked about another role he didn't get, playing Cedric Diggory in the 2005 movie "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." That role also went to Pattinson.

“Yes, I remember that. I definitely auditioned for that one and I did not get it,” Cavill said as the audience laughed. “The audition may have gone well. It may have gone terribly, I’m sure someone out there has footage which hopefully is locked away and never will be seen, but yeah, I didn't get it. It wasn't right."