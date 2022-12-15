Henry Cavill announces he will no longer play Superman

Actor Henry Cavill says his days of wearing the "S" on his chest and red cape on his back are over.

"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," he said on Instagram Dec. 14.

The 39-year-old actor began playing the DC superhero with the 2013 film "Man of Steel." His last appearance as the character was earlier this year in "Black Adam."

Cavill previously announced in a video message posted on Instagram in October that he was returning as Superman, and he acknowledged the change in his latest statement.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," he wrote. "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."

Cavill did not say who would be taking over the role. But he comforted fans who may be disappointed by the news.

"We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around," he wrote. "Everything he stands for still exists and the examples he sets for us are still there!"

Cavill said he met with James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-chairmen of DC Studios, and they broke the news to him.

"James and Peter have a universe to build," Cavill wrote. "I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Cavill ended his note with a thank you to fans: "It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."