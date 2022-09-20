Harry Styles reveals the one random thing that drew him to 'Don't Worry Darling'

If you're anywhere on the internet, you’ve likely observed the rollercoaster that is the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. In fact, coverage of "Don't Worry Darling's" behind-the-scenes drama has been more prominent than headlines about the movie itself.

With the film coming out on September 23, that might change — and during the New York premiere, the cast kept the conversation focused on the movie, rather than dwelling on the alleged tension between cast members and creators.

Harry Styles, Katie Silberman, Sydney Chandler and Douglas Smith attend the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

For weeks, there's been speculation of a feud between the star of "Don't Worry Darling," Florence Pugh, and director Olivia Wilde, not to mention other intrigue involving casting change-ups and star Harry Styles kindling a relationship with Wilde.

All of this came to a head at the Venice Film Festival, during which cast interactions fueled online speculation.

But yesterday's event at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York was no Venice Film Festival. The 20-minute Q&A session, which preceded a special IMAX screening of the movie, saw the cast answering pre-selected questions strictly on the topic of the movie.

Read on to get some intel from the live Q&A about the making of "Don't Worry Darling" before the film is released in theaters everywhere on Sept. 23.

Why Olivia Wilde wants you to experience 'Don't Worry Darling' in IMAX

At the premiere, director and actor Wilde was joined by cast mates Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas Smith.

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were unable to attend due to filming conflicts for other projects, which they revealed in a short video message to the audience following the Q&A.

Wilde kicked off the Q&A by saying why viewing "Don't Worry Darling," in IMAX is such a special experience for audiences.

According to Wilde, viewing the movie in IMAX enhances the movie's inherent intensity.

"The film was engineered from the beginning for this kind of experience," she said. "It should feel really visceral, it should feel like you're inside. You should absolutely experience the sound design on another level. It's the way we dreamed you would experience it."

Harry Styles shares what he initially loved about 'Don't Worry Darling'

One thing that Styles said drew him to the movie initially was, yes, the story — but also, what he calls the "mood board" for the film.

"I just love the story. And the mood board was very tasteful ... I'm a big fan of a mood board," he said.

Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"Give it up for mood boards!" Ali promptly yelled.

Wilde has said in the past that the film was inspired by other works like "The Truman Show" and "Stepford Wives," as well as the celebrated "Poolside Glamour" photograph by Slim Aarons, which ended up being a filming location for some scenes in the film.

Music, including songs written by Styles, played a pivotal role in the making of the film

The haunting melody revealed in the first trailer for "Don't Worry Darling," which Styles composed specially for the film, almost takes on a character within the plot.

"I remember one of the first days of filming we were sitting in a little green room and you played it on your phone and it resonated so quickly. It was beautiful and creepy," Kroll said to Styles during the Q&A.

Florence Pugh in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Throughout the '50s-set psychological thriller, various tunes from the era are featured, including the infamous “Oogum Boogum Song” by Brenton Wood, which quickly became an unofficial anthem for the movie. Styles also mentioned that, while filming, the cast would listen to "rat-packy kind of stuff."

Wilde closed the Q&A by giving a foreboding piece of advice to audiences everywhere, which touts the message splayed across "Don't Worry Darling" billboards all over the world: "Listen closely and don't blink."