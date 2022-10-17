Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for upcoming film

Harrison Ford is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The legendary actor will step in as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, for 2024’s ”Captain America: New World Order” starring Anthony Mackie.

The fourth “Captain America” movie follows the events of the 2021 Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; that show’s head writer, Malcolm Spellman, wrote the screenplay with “FAWS” staff writer Dalan Musson. Julius Onah, who previously worked on “Luce" and “The Cloverfield Paradox," is directing.

It does not appear, however, that Ford is set to star in “Thunderbolts,” Marvel’s anti-hero team-up film that is scheduled to immediately follow “Captain America 4.”

Hurt first played Ross in Marvel Studios’ second feature film ever, 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” as a U.S. Army general who is instrumental in transforming scientist Bruce Banner — then played by Edward Norton — into the Hulk; Ross then spends the rest of the movie hunting for Banner.

Ross showed up again in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” as the Secretary of State, tasked with enforcing the Sokovia Accords meant to curtail the actions of the Avengers. After brief cameos in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Hurt’s final performance as Ross was in 2021’s “Black Widow.”

While this is Ford’s first film within the MCU, it is far from his only franchise appearance: The 80-year-old actor has also headlined the “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and Jack Ryan movies. His next starring role will be the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, set to premiere in June 2023.

Several other actors from “FAWS” are reprising their roles in “New World Order”: Carl Lumbly will play Isaiah Bradley, the first Black super soldier who, on “FAWS,” discourages Sam from becoming Captain America, believing that the country would never accept a Black man carrying that mantle; and Danny Ramirez will return as Joaquín Torres, who inherited the Falcon moniker from Sam on “FAWS.” Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”) has also joined the cast as Ruth Bat-Seraph, a.k.a. Sabra. In the comics, Sabra is a mutant who works as an agent of the Israeli Mossad, but a spokesperson for Marvel has told Variety that the filmmakers are taking “a new approach” with the character.

Marvel Studios did not respond to a request for comment.