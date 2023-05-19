Harrison Ford reacts to reporter saying he’s ‘still very hot’ at Cannes Film Festival

At 80 years old, Harrison Ford is still a heartthrob — albeit, a very modest one.

While promoting "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor had some witty remarks when a reporter got a bit flirty.

“I think you’re still very hot,” the reporter said.

By now, you’d think that Ford was used to this kind of adoration, but he looked flabbergasted at first. After fidgeting a little and crossing his arms, the star leaned closer to his microphone and cracked a slight smile.

The reporter continued her flattery and said, “We were stunned to see you take your shirt off in the second scene. You’ve still got it."

While Ford continued to process the comments, his co-star Mads Mikkelsen and the film's director James Mangold looked thoroughly amused as they took in the whole situation.

The reporter then finished her comments and asked Ford the following questions: “How do you keep fit and can you ride a horse?

Clearly flustered, the star asked, "What was the last part?" then Mangold repeated the question for him.

In response, Ford got a bit sassy and said, "Let me tell you, yeah, I can ride a horse," pausing, then continuing on to say, "If they let me.”

Laughter from the crowd ensued and Ford thanked the reporter, adding that he was just teasing. "Thank you, I didn't mean to be cruel," he said.

After the playful conversation, Ford forgot the rest of the reporter's question and Mangold said, "Well, she also asked how you stay in shape but Mads kind of answered that with his Olympian story."

Ford interjected and said, "Which is bull---- but very kind. There's a partial truth there."

The industry veteran then altered his voice a bit and gestured to his physique and said, "Look, I have been blessed with this body."

Everyone laughed then Ford took a dramatic pause and said, "Thanks for noticing," before leaning back into his seat.

Ford's appearance at Cannes has been quite exciting. On Thursday May 18, he got emotional at the premiere of the latest installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise. After the movie ended, the actor received a five-minute standing ovation.

Earlier in the night, Ford shared the following speech with attendees.

“I’m very moved by this,” he said. “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful.”