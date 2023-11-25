Bradley Cooper doesn't need convincing when it comes to reprising his role in another "Hangover" film.

During a Nov. 24 appearance on "The New Yorker Radio Hour," Cooper said he would return to the franchise "in an instant."

"Well, I would do 'Hangover 5.' It would be '4' first, but yeah," he said when asked if he's still interested in making "fun" movies after his recent roles in dramas like "A Star Is Born" and "Maestro."

"I would probably do 'Hangover 4' in an instant just because I love (director) Todd (Phillips)" he added. "I love Zach (Galifianakis), I love Ed (Helms) so much. I probably would, yeah."

However, Cooper isn't optimistic about a fourth film.

"I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that," he said.

In "The Hangover," Cooper played Phil, a teacher, who has a wild night with his friends after they drive to Las Vegas to attend their pal's bachelor party. But things turn disastrous once Phil, Stu (Helms) and Alan (Galifianakis) can't remember what they did on the night of the party.

"The Hangover," which came out in 2009, spawned two sequels, one that came out in 2011 and another in 2013.

In 2021, when Galifianakis was asked about the possibility of a fourth “Hangover” movie, he told Extra that he would be interested in doing it if the movie was made for kids.

“Maybe if they made it a Pixar version of it. You know, a really nice family-friendly version of it," he said.

“I don’t think anybody has been thinking about that," he added.

Galifianakis joked he's already gotten the ball rolling on his idea by writing some of the script.

“I’ve written a lot of it, but I sent it to the other guys, they sent me videos of them burning it," he said with a laugh.