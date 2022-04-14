Hallmark's new romance movie will be led by an actor with Down syndrome

Hallmark’s latest movie promises to break more than hearts this year. It’s taking down barriers, too.

“Color My World With Love” is one of the network’s latest projects, and according to a press release shared with TODAY, it will chronicle the romantic story of a woman named Kendall (Lily D. Moore), a skilled painter who has Down syndrome.

The new original will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and center on Kendall, a talented painter who draws on impressionist style to capture subjects. The press release provided by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries paints Kendall as a thriving woman who has found happiness thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper). While attending a cooking class at a local center for diverse learners, Kendall meets Brad (David DeSanctis), and sparks fly.

However, the chemistry between the two leads appears to conflict with the expectations of Kendall’s mother, Emma, who has worked hard to protect her daughter from things like heartbreak. Emma taps Nic (Benjamin Ayres) described as a “longtime family friend of Brad’s” to slow things down in an attempt to run interference. However, this is a rom-com — and one that comes from Hallmark — so fans can expect that the flames between Kendall and Brad won’t be put out so easily. According to the press release, fans can also expect Emma to find love in this storyline.

Hallmark viewers will have more than love to look forward to; there will also be lessons on understanding.

“Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities,” Lily D. Moore said in a statement about the film. “I hope viewers take away that ‘Color my World with Love’ is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”

Fans of the network have shouted their support on Twitter, expressing approval of the recently wrapped production.

"I‘m glad Hallmark is showing movies that mirror real life," wrote another Twitter user. "People can relate to the characters and see themselves in situations displayed in the movie. It also broadens everyone’s perspective on difference. "

Since the movie’s announcement, users on social media have praised the network for its decision to put love interests with developmental disabilities at the core of its romantic storyline. While people with developmental disabilities have been overlooked in the past, Down syndrome visibility has become more of a focus for film, media and brands in recent years.