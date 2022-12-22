Hallmark Christmas movie stars reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

There's something magical about the wonderful world of Hallmark Christmas movies.

Maybe it's because of the meet-cutes that turn into mistletoe-worthy moments. Or the snowy towns, brimming with charm and Christmas cheer. Or perhaps it's that, for millions of viewers, these movies are cozy and consistent like a welcome warm hug in the early days of winter.

Sure, we can simply chalk it up to some made-for-TV magic, but there's a lot of hard work that goes into getting these movies on the silver screen. And while it's sometimes better to let the magic remain a mystery, we're all for digging even deeper into the festive films that warm our hearts season after season.

TODAY.com caught up with the actors from some of this year's Hallmark Channel "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" movies to get the scoop on what it's really like to film in the heat of the summer, how they get into the holiday spirit and so much more.

Filming is 'fast and furious'

As a first-timer, "A Holiday Spectacular" star Ginna Claire Mason knew things moved quickly, but she was (pleasantly) surprised by just how "fast and furious" the filming process was. In fact, the cast had only one day to rehearse all of the dance numbers in the movie. Mason adds that it wasn't too difficult since they could simply follow the Rockettes' lead.

Mason (second from left) says the actors had "literally just one day" to rehearse with the Radio City Rockettes for "A Holiday Spectacular." Hallmark

"There was the added challenge that I was also doing 'Wicked' (on Broadway) simultaneously," she tells TODAY.com. "On the days we were filming at Radio City (Music Hall), I got to walk out of the Radio City stage doors and walk two avenues down to the Gershwin Theatre stage door, which was definitely a pinch-me moment."

There are real highs and lows (we're talking temperature)

There's also the fact that Mason filmed "A Holiday Spectacular" in peak New York City winter. "There was one day we were filming, I think it was six degrees, but with the windchill it was minus 12. I was literally freezing, not just acting," she says with a laugh.

But Mason's experience proves to be an anomaly. You'd never know it, but Alison Sweeney filmed "A Magical Christmas Village" in August. "When you’re dripping down sweat from under your knit cap, it does ruin a bit of the Christmas magic," she says.

Luckily, she's learned a trick over the years: "I keep an ice pack in my jacket to cool me off," she tells TODAY.com.

Do you think she has an ice pack in her red peacoat? Only Sweeney knows the answer. Hallmark

If only George Krissa got a heads-up before filming "The Holiday Sitter." His costar Jonathan Bennett tells TODAY.com that Krissa's twinkle might actually be sweat. "It was like 100 degrees. He sweat through all of his blazers and not because he thought I was so brilliant as an actor," Bennett tells TODAY.com.

"It was someone’s full-time job to dry off my clothing," Krissa adds.

Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa starred in "The Holiday Sitter," the first Hallmark Christmas film led by a gay couple. Hallmark

It's easy to feel the spirit in the off-season

Brennan Elliott from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ "The Gift of Peace" cranks up the Christmas music to feel the cheer. "My kids and I watch a lot of Christmas movies, too," he adds.

But "A Fabled Holiday" actor Ryan Peavy says his spirits are lightened as soon as he steps on set. "Hallmark does the work for you. They’ve got snow, music, I don’t have to do a lot of work to get in the spirit," he tells TODAY.com.

Not to mention that there's snow everywhere you turn. "We were in Utah in July, but there was still endless fake snow," Alexa PenaVega tells TODAY.com, while reflecting on "Enchanted Christmas," the first movie she filmed with husband Carlos PenaVega.

"You get into the Christmas spirit because you literally walk into a winter wonderland each and every day."