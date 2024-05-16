Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are already planning on starring in another movie again.

After sharing the screen as a not-so-perfect couple in their hit rom-com, "Anyone But You," the pair have already started seeing how they can do something together in the future.

"My agent’s going to hate me for saying this, but we are reading (scripts)," Powell told TODAY's Willie Geist in a preview clip for the May 20 episode of "Sunday Sitdown."

Powell noted that he really enjoyed working with Sweeney and said they are both ready to "get back in the trenches together" again.

"But the funniest part is, you know, we both said in interviews, 'We’re reading scripts,' and my agent’s like, 'Why did you do that?'" he said with a laugh. "My agent’s like, 'You put so much work on my plate.'"

While nothing is yet confirmed, Powell said "the floodgates are open" for them to work together, comparing their chemistry to other actors who have teamed up for rom-coms over the years.

"It’s like Julia (Roberts) and George (Clooney), you know? Matthew (McConaughey) and Kate (Hudson). These people that worked together over and over and over again," he said. "It’s when you find somebody that you have a great creative partnership with and somebody you can really trust and somebody that treats the crew well and her costars well. And that you really see the vision for the movie and she’s such a smart businesswoman. You want to keep doing that. There’s no reason to do it any other way."

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in "Anyone But You." YouTube/Sony Pictures

In “Anyone But You,” Powell and Sweeney played lovers who unexpectedly reunite at a wedding in Australia after they went on an amazing first date, which quickly turned sour.

The pair had such great chemistry on-screen that it also crossed over into their personal lives, leading some fans to believe they were having an affair off screen.

However, in an April interview with The New York Times, Powell addressed the online chatter about his and Sweeney’s flirtatious behavior and said it was all an act.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” he said.

“That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart,” Powell added.