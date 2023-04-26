Fans say co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have real-life rom-com energy

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are starring in a rom-com together — and fans say they have rom-com energy in real life.

Earlier this month, Sweeney shared photos of her and Powell on the set of “Anyone But You” in Australia. Then, in late April, a video clip of Powell dipping Sweeney generated conversation.

“This short clip of Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney has more romantic chemistry than the entirety of ‘Ghosted’,” a user wrote on Twitter. (“Ghosted” is a new AppleTV+ movie starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as a couple).

Not much is known about "Anyone But You," aside from the stars' apparent connection. But when Sweeney, 25, and Powell, 34, attended CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April, they spoke to their characters' personalities.

“This movie’s about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character (who is) a real nightmare,” Powell said, according to People.

Playing along, Sweeney joked that Powell’s character is a real “a--h---.”

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the "Anyone But You" Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon. Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage

“And what better place to put a nightmare and an a--h--- than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?” Powell said.

Sweeney also revealed the nickname that she likes to call Powell: "Top Gun," which references his role in Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” film.

“I love when she calls me that,” Powell said.

Rom com energy or not, both Sweeney and Powell are in committed relationships. Powell is dating model Gigi Paris and Sweeney is reported to be engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino.

In a January interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney said she doesn't like dating people in the spotlight.

“I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system," she said.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the "Anyone But You" Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back,'" Sweeney continued.

When asked what qualities she looks for in a partner, Sweeney said she likes someone who she can "hang out with 24/7" and laugh with "every single day."

Neither star has commented much on their real life bond. But maybe the Powell just knows how to give rom-com eyes — fans also point out his apparent chemistry with former co-star Zoey Deutch.

And with Tom Hardy in "The Dark Knight Rises."

The takeaway? Cast Glen Powell in your romances, Hollywood!