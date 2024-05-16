Glen Powell’s parents prove comedy runs in the family by ‘trolling’ him at ‘Hit Man’ premiere

Glen Powell's parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr., made his "Hit Man" premiere one to remember.

On May 15, Powell showed up at the premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, with his two parents in tow. While walking the red carpet with his cast members, Powell's parents hilariously stood behind him and held up two big signs that poked fun at the "Anyone But You" actor's career.

One read, “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen," while the other said, "It’s never gonna happen" — but the signs didn't seem to faze Powell in the slightest.

Glen Powell parents hold up signs behind him as they attend the special screening of "Hitman" on May 15, 2024 in Austin, TX. Sergio Flores / Getty Images

“Well, my family — always my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit,” he told "Entertainment Tonight" on the red carpet, adding that the signs were inspired by mean tweets his parents read about him online.

“I don’t read tweets but my parents read tweets — so if you’re talking s---, know that my parents are reading those tweets," he said.

As for why his parents decided to troll him on the red carpet, Powell said they were just doing it out of jest.

“They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it,” he said “Even though they troll me, they support me in every in every way.”

Powell has been rising in popularity, with recent roles in movies like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Anyone But You," which he starred in alongside Sydney Sweeney. According to Deadline, "Anyone But You" became the top-grossing R-rated comedy domestically since 2015 and the highest-grossing R-rated rom-com globally since 2016’s "Bridget Jones’s Baby."

In a preview clip for the May 20 episode of "Sunday Sitdown," Powell told TODAY's Willie Geist that he's already planning on working with Sweeney again in the future.

“My agent’s going to hate me for saying this, but we are reading (scripts),” he said.

Powell explained that he and Sweeney may have the same on-screen chemistry like Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

“It’s when you find somebody that you have a great creative partnership with and somebody you can really trust and somebody that treats the crew well and her costars well and that you really see the vision for the movie, and she’s such a smart businesswoman," he said of Sweeney.