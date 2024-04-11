'Freaky Friday' cast then and now — and who's coming back for the sequel

More than 20 years have passed since Disney's "Freaky Friday," a remake of a 1976 movie, was released. Where is the cast of the 2003 movie now? Well, a few are reuniting for the sequel.

Lindsay Lohan confirmed a long-awaited sequel featuring her co-star and movie mom Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lohan gave some details, but not many, on "Andy Cohen Live" in March. She couldn't clarify timing or casting beyond Curtis' confirmed involvement, but she said they are "both excited."

Rumors about a potential sequel picked up in November 2022. While speaking with TODAY.com, Curtis said there was “definitely some chatting” about bringing back the family film.

“‘Freaky Friday’ was so great, it has so much nostalgia to it,” she said.

In the movie, Lohan's Anna switches places with Curtis' Tess, forcing the mother and daughter to walk in each others' shoes, literally.Nisha Ganatra, behind "Late Night" and "The High Note," will direct.

Read on for a look at the cast then and now.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan then and now Alamy Stock Photo / TODAY

Lohan had her breakout in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap," playing spunky twins. "Friday Friday" was an initial foray into playing a teenager, and more followed. After that came "Mean Girls" (2004), "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" (2004) and "Just My Luck" (2006).

Following headlines about her drug and alcohol use, which sent her in and out of rehab facilities starting in 2007, Lohan left acting. At 36, she returned to the screen in a Netflix movie called "Falling for Christmas" in 2022. She's since appeared in other movies, including a memorable cameo in the "Mean Girls" movie musical in 2024.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis then and now. Alamy Stock Photo / Getty Images

By the time she was in "Freaky Friday," Curtis was already a legend. Born into a Hollywood family, Curtis established herself as a scream queen with 'late ‘70s and '80s movies like "Halloween" (1978), "Prom. Night" (1980) and "Terror Train" (1980).

In 2006, three years after "Freaky Friday," Curtis decided to take a break from acting and focus on her family. Curtis and her husband have two daughters.

She later to the screen and won her first Oscar in 2023 for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Ryan Malgarini

Ryan Malgarini then and now. Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection / Getty Images

Ryan Malgarini was 11 when "Freaky Friday" was released, and even younger when the movie was filmed. He played Anna's cute but annoying little brother, Harry.

He's acted steadily since then, including in an adaptation of the children's book "How To Eat Fried Worms." He had a starring role in the comedy series "Gary Unmarried" from 2008 to 2010, then had appearances in shows like "Teen Wolf" (2016) and "Mom" (2019).

He co-starred in "The Young Kieslowski" with Haley Lu Richardson in 2014.

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon then and now Alamy Stock Photo / NBC

By the time he was cast to play Tess Coleman's husband-to-be in "Freaky Friday," Harmon was a well-known actor. In 1986, he was both PEOPLE’s Magazine Sexiest Man Alive and Ted Bundy in a mini-series "The Deliberate Stranger."

He started appearing in "NCIS" in 2003, the same year "Freaky Friday" came out, and starred as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs until 2021.

Chad Michael Murray

Alamy Stock Photo / Getty Images

Chad Michael Murray was on his way to teen heartthrob status when he appeared in "Freaky Friday," thanks to appearances in "Gilmore Girls" and "Dawson's Creek."

The same year it came out, he began his six-season run as Lucas Scott in "One Tree Hill," and also played a romantic lead in "A Cinderella Story" (2004).

Murray met his wife Sarah Roemer on set of "The Chosen." They have three children together. He's currently acting in the CW's "Sullivan’s Crossing," based on a novel by Robyn Carr.

Murray said he was 16-year-old Lohan's first kiss, he said on "Busy Tonight" with Busy Phillips. To ease Lohan's nerves, Curtis "settled the situation," Murray said, by kissing Murray.

Christina Vidal

Christina Vidal then and now. Alamy Stock Photo / Getty Images

Christina Vidal starred in Nickelodeon's "Taina" (2001-2002), playing a Puerto Rican teenager at a performing arts high school. In "Freaky Friday," she was Anna's best friend and band mate.

She went on to make appearances in major cable shows like "ER," "Monk," "Castle," and "House," and now stars in "Primo."

Haley Hudson

Haley Hudson then and now. Alamy Stock Photo / Getty Images

Haley Hudson was another prong in Anna's friend group in "Freaky Friday." She was in "Marley & Me" and "Weeds" in the early 2000s.