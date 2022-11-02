‘Bridget Jones’ author working on 4th movie, and it has a tragic twist

It’s time to keep up with the Joneses one more time.

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” author Helen Fielding is working on a fourth film, with plans to adapt her 2013 book “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” into a movie.

“Yeah, I’m working on it and I really hope it will happen,” she told Radio Times on Oct. 31. “Every film that gets made is a miracle. I think it’s really difficult to make films and to make them happen and to make them good and we want it to be really good. But I really hope so. I’d love to see it on the screen.”

There are three movie in the series, including 2001 “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” 2004’s “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” and 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby.”

The first two movies were adapted from a Fielding book, while “Bridget Jones’s Baby” was not. Instead, it was adapted from a column Fielding wrote for "The Independent."

Renee Zellweger originated one of her most memorable roles in 2001's "Bridget Jones' Diary." Alamy Stock Photo

According to the publisher, "Mad About the Boy" sees Bridget — now a 51-year-old mother of two — navigating "head lice epidemics, school-picnic humiliations and cross-generational sex" and learning "life isn’t over when you start needing reading glasses."

The book also has a tragic twist, which occurred before the novel's action starts: Mark Darcy, the romantic lead played by Colin Firth in the movies, is dead, and has been for five years.

No casting announcements have been made, but Renée Zellweger, who has played the title character in all three movies, has previously said she’s game for a fourth go round.

“Bridget Jones: The Menopause,” Zellweger joked on “The Talk” in 2019 when asked if she’d be into another movie and what her character would be doing.

“No, I know Helen’s (Fielding) written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running.”