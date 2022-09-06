Florence Pugh and her grandmother had a ‘special moment’ at the Venice Film Festival

Florence Pugh's grandmother stole the show at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5.

While walking the red carpet, Pugh's grandmother started dancing in her white suit alongside her granddaughter, who wore a glittering black dress.

Florence Pugh (R) and her grandmother attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022, in Venice, Italy. John Phillips / Getty Images

The moment was so special that Pugh — who attended the festival for the premiere of her new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling” — raved about it on Instagram. She said her grandmother decided to accompany her to the A-list event after she encouraged her grandmother to renew her passport.

"A few months ago my Granzo Pat said she hadn’t bothered renewing her passport because she didn’t think she’d be doing too much travelling the older she gets. She is such an adventurer that it saddened us all that she was thinking that way," Pugh wrote alongside a couple of pics of her and her grandmother at the event.

"I asked her, 'but granny, what about being on the red carpet at my premiere in Venice? What about if Bear Grylls actually does invite you to run wild with him for an episode?'" she continued.

After contemplating it for a while, Pugh said her grandmother changed her mind and started the process of renewing her passport.

Once they arrived in Venice, Italy, Pugh noticed that her grandmother didn't want to get in the way of her red carpet pics.

"At the end of my walk down that carpet, I saw my granny taking pictures on her phone," she said. "I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying 'oh they don’t want to see me...'"

However, Pugh "assured" her that they did and once her grandmother felt more comfortable on the red carpet, she started to show the photographers a more relaxed side of her.

"Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name," Pugh said. "It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet. She has always been beauty and grace, but to see her so proud and so natural when hundreds of people were watching and cheering was truly remarkable."

"Granzo Pat is remarkable," she continued. "Thank you to all who made that moment special for us."

Pugh ended her caption using the hashtag, "#GranzoPattakesonVenice."

"Don't Worry Darling" is directed by Olivia Wilde and in the film, Pugh plays Alice Chambers. Despite all the drama surrounding the movie, Pugh appeared to have a great time with her grandmother at the premiere.