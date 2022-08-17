Florence Pugh calls out fans’ obsession with Harry Styles sex scenes in their new movie

When the first trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” dropped in May, many fans were in a tizzy over the steamy scenes between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, who play a couple in the upcoming dystopian thriller.

But for Pugh, it’s time to talk about something else.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” the “Black Widow” star, 26, recently told Harper’s Bazaar.

Styles and Pugh shared some intimate moments in the first trailer for "Don't Worry Darling." WB

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” she continued. “That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because (this movie is) bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

In “Don’t Worry Darling,” Pugh stars as Alice Chambers, a 1950s housewife who begins to question her idyllic life — and her husband’s role in the mysterious Victory Project that employs every man in their town.

Styles, 28, who plays Alice’s husband, Jack, is already garnering praise for what fans have glimpsed of his role in the upcoming drama.

Director Olivia Wilde herself had glowing words about Styles, and the way he worked with others on set, in a February 2021 Instagram post.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” she wrote. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.

“Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack,’” she continued. “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters on Sept. 23.