A new poster of Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley has fans all shook up.

The “Euphoria” star is transformed into the king of rock ‘n’ roll in a new poster for the upcoming movie “Priscilla.”

The poster, shared by production company A24 on Instagram June 20, features a profile view of Elordi leaning in to kiss Cailee Spaeny, who plays Priscilla Presley. A24 noted that a trailer for the movie is due June 21.

“Priscilla” is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, “Elvis and Me,” according to Variety. The movie is written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

Elordi has some big (blue suede) shoes to fill. Last year, Austin Butler portrayed Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed “Elvis.” Butler notched a best actor Academy Award nomination for his work, losing out to Brendan Fraser for “The Whale.” “Elvis” received seven other Oscar nominations, including one for best picture.

Butler got rave reviews for his portrayal of the musical icon and had fans scratching their heads because he appeared to continue to speak like Presley after the movie hit theaters.

During an interview on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, Butler acknowledged the chatter about his voice, telling Laverne Cox it’s “hard” for him to talk about.

“It’s sort of like you’re a kid and you’re growing that’s why you have to draw lines on the wall,” he said. “I can’t really reflect on it too much it’s just this process that I don’t know the difference.”