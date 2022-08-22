A ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ spinoff is in the works

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to revisit “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” A spinoff of John Hughes’ beloved teen comedy is in the works at the studio, with the creators of “Cobra Kai” producing, Variety has confirmed.

Titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” the film is a side story that focuses on the titular characters on the same day as Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron (Alan Ruck) and Sloane (Mia Sara) skipped school in the ‘86 flick. In the original film, Sam and Victor were valets who took Cameron’s father’s red Ferrari on a joyride. The characters went unnamed in the original film, and were portrayed by Richard Edson and the late Larry “Flash” Jenkins.

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, who created another expansion of an ‘80s teen film in “Karate Kid” sequel series “Cobra Kai,” are producing the film, while their head of development Dina Hillier executive produces. Paul Young, producer of “Key & Peele,” will also produce via Make Good Content. Bill Posley, a writer for “Cobra Kai” who made his feature directorial debut with this year’s “Bitch Ass,” is set to write the screenplay. A director for the film has not yet been announced.

The film will be the first spinoff of one of Hughes’ directorial efforts, which were almost always standalone projects. The king of teen comedies, Hughes is also known for “Pretty in Pink,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Weird Science” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” The original “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was one of his most successful films, grossing $70 million and becoming the 10th highest grossing domestic film in the year it released. The film is also notable for launching the careers of its young cast, particularly Broderick, Ruck and Jennifer Grey, who portrayed Ferris’ sister, Jeannie.

News of “Sam and Victor’s Day Off” was first reported by Deadline.