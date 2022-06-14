Why Faith Hill said she’d ‘never, ever’ act again after her role in ‘Stepford Wives’

Faith Hill is a country music superstar who’s giving acting another shot.

The “Breathe” singer, who can be seen in the Paramount+ show “1883,” says she had no plans to step back in front of the camera after she starred in the 2004 movie “The Stepford Wives.”

Hill, who said she had starred in school plays growing up, veered away from acting as her singing career took off and she had a family with husband Tim McGraw, who also stars with her in “1883.”

“I did ‘Stepford Wives’ with an amazing cast. Amazing cast. It wasn’t the best experience, so I said ‘I will never, ever, ever, ever do another anything like that movie, because it took so long, the waiting for me,” she said Tuesday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

“Hurry up and wait,” Clarkson said.

“I cannot. I have to be busy, doing stuff. like do busy doing stuff,” Hill said.

“The Stepford Wives” starred Nicole Kidman, Glenn Close, Matthew Broderick, Christopher Walken and Matthew Broderick. The movie, based on the 1972 book and a remake of the 1975 film of the same name, did not receive great reviews.

Faith Hill said working on "The Stepford Wives" "wasn't the best experience." Alamy

Hill did appear in an independent film called “Dixieland” in 2017 and has come across a lot of scripts before “1883” came her way and really impressed her.

“Nothing hit me or the timing wasn’t right. And then for the script to have been so incredibly well written, I honestly had never read anything like it.”

“And so we just made the decision to do it,” she added.

Working with her husband on "1883" has been an interesting experience for Hill. McGraw recently opened up about a scene he shot with Hill, in which she had to slap him.

“I was expecting a finger slap,” he said on "The Tonight Show" last month. “No, it was a palm. It was like Rocky hitting me.”

He said they were aiming for authenticity, but things may have gotten a little too real.

“We didn’t want to do a TV slap; we wanted to do a real slap,” he said. “But after about the eighth take ... I was concussed a bit.

“I told her afterward, I said, ‘Do we need to talk? Is there something going on that I don’t know about?’”