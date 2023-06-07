‘Expendables 4’ Trailer: Megan Fox beats up Jason Statham, and 50 Cent joins the team in action sequel

After nearly nine years, Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross is ready to lead the Expendables once again.

The first official trailer for the fourth installment of “The Expendables” franchise has been released after a nine-year hiatus for the film series. Titled “Expend4bles,” the movie is set to release on Sept. 22.

Franchise vets Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will all reprise their long-term roles alongside Stallone in the upcoming film. New additions to the cast include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Eddie Hall, Iko Uwais and Andy Garcia.

In the trailer, Fox meets up with Statham’s character Lee Christmas, and it’s clear the two have a complicated history. After a steamy fight, she joins the Expendables squad for their latest mission, and the team of newcomers and old-timers bond over guns, explosions and lots of violence.

The third “Expendables” film was released in 2014, marking a whopping nine-year time gap since the world has seen the crew in action. With the third movie bringing in low-grossing numbers compared to its two predecessors and Stallone temporarily leaving the project due to creative differences, it’s been a long wait for the fourth film. However, the addition of many new notable cast members, including martial artists Jaa and Uwais, the impending sequel is gearing up to be a dynamic, needed expansion for the franchise.

While Stallone directed the franchise’s debut and served as a writer for the first three “Expendables” films, he’s solely focusing on acting for the fourth installment. Scott Waugh directed “The Expendables 4,” while Max Adams and Spencer Coven penned its script.

The film was created and produced by Millennium Media and Campbell Grobman Films, and will be distributed by Lionsgate.