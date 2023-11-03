The Academy Award for best actress is one of the honors that leaves an indelible mark on pop culture.
Aside from shining a light on the talented leading ladies, the award helps to reinvigorate the careers of many. Such can be said of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who won in 2023 for her role as Evelyn in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and became the first Asian woman to take home the title.
With other historic firsts such as Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand tying for the award in 1969, there's much to be celebrated when it comes to the best actress category.
Below is a list of every best actress winner over the Oscars 95-year history.
Every best actress winner at the Oscars
- 2023 - Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- 2022 - Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- 2021 - Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- 2020 - Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
- 2019 - Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
- 2018 - Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
- 2017 - Emma Stone, "La La Land"
- 2016 - Brie Larson, "Room"
- 2015 - Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"
- 2014 - Cate Blanchett, "Blue Jasmine"
- 2013 - Jennifer Lawrence, "Silver Linings Playbook"
- 2012 - Meryl Streep, "The Iron Lady"
- 2011 - Natalie Portman, "Black Swan"
- 2010 - Sandra Bullock, "The Blind Side"
- 2009 - Kate Winslet, "The Reader"
- 2008 - Marion Cotillard, "La Vie en Rose"
- 2007 - Helen Mirren, "The Queen"
- 2006 - Reese Witherspoon, "Walk the Line"
- 2005 - Hilary Swank, "Million Dollar Baby"
- 2004 - Charlize Theron, "Monster"
- 2003 - Nicole Kidman, "The Hours"
- 2002 - Halle Berry, "Monster's Ball"
- 2001 - Julia Roberts, "Erin Brockovich"
- 2000 - Hilary Swank, "Boys Don't Cry"
- 1999 - Gwyneth Paltrow, "Shakespeare in Love"
- 1998 - Helen Hunt, "As Good as It Gets"
- 1997 - Frances McDormand, "Fargo"
- 1996 - Susan Sarandon, "Dead Man Walking"
- 1995 - Jessica Lange, "Blue Sky"
- 1994 - Holly Hunter, "The Piano"
- 1993 - Emma Thompson, "Howards End"
- 1992 - Jodie Foster, "The Silence of the Lambs"
- 1991 - Kathy Bates, "Misery"
- 1990 - Jessica Tandy, "Driving Miss Daisy"
- 1989 - Jodie Foster, "The Accused"
- 1988 - Cher, "Moonstruck"
- 1987 - Marlee Matlin, "Children of a Lesser God"
- 1986 - Geraldine Page, "A Trip to Bountiful"
- 1985 - Sally Field, "Places in the Heart"
- 1984 - Shirley MacLaine, "Terms of Endearment"
- 1983 - Meryl Streep, "Sophie's Choice"
- 1982 - Katharine Hepburn, "On Golden Pond"
- 1981 - Sissy Spacek, "Coal Miner's Daughter"
- 1980 - Sally Field, "Norma Rae"
- 1979 - Jane Fonda, "Coming Home"
- 1978 - Diane Keaton, "Annie Hall"
- 1977 - Faye Dunaway, "Network"
- 1976 - Louise Fletcher, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- 1975 - Ellen Burstyn, "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore"
- 1974 - Glenda Jackson, "A Touch of Class"
- 1973 - Liza Minnelli, "Cabaret"
- 1972 - Jane Fonda, "Klute"
- 1971 - Glenda Jackson, "Women in Love"
- 1970 - Maggie Smith, "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie"
- 1969 - Katharine Hepburn & Barbra Streisand, "The Lion in Winter" and "Funny Girl"
- 1968 - Katharine Hepburn, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner"
- 1967 - Elizabeth Taylor, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
- 1966 - Julie Christie, "Darling"
- 1965 - Julie Andrews, "Mary Poppins"
- 1964 - Patricia Neal, "Hud"
- 1963 - Anne Bancroft, "The Miracle Worker"
- 1962 - Sophia Loren, "Two Women"
- 1961 - Elizabeth Taylor, "Butterfield 8"
- 1960 - Simone Signoret, "Room at the Top"
- 1959 - Susan Hayward, "I Want to Live!"
- 1958 - Joanne Woodward, "The Three Faces of Eve"
- 1957 - Ingrid Bergman, "Anastasia"
- 1956 - Anna Magnani, "The Rose Tattoo"
- 1955 - Grace Kelly, "The Country Girl"
- 1954 - Audrey Hepburn, "Roman Holiday"
- 1953 - Shirley Booth, "Come Back, Little Sheba"
- 1952 - Vivien Leigh, "A Streetcar Named Desire"
- 1951 - Judy Holliday, "Born Yesterday"
- 1950 - Olivia de Havilland, "The Heiress"
- 1949 - Jane Wyman, "Johnny Belinda"
- 1948 - Loretta Young, "The Farmer's Daughter"
- 1947 - Olivia de Havilland, "To Each His Own"
- 1946 - Joan Crawford, "Mildred Pierce"
- 1945 - Ingrid Bergman, "Gaslight"
- 1944 - Jennifer Jones, "The Song of Bernadette"
- 1943 - Greer Garson, "Mrs. Miniver"
- 1942 - Joan Fontaine, "Suspicion"
- 1941 - Ginger Rogers, "Kitty Foyle"
- 1940 - Vivien Leigh, "Gone with the Wind"
- 1939 - Bette Davis, "Jezebel"
- 1938 - Luise Rainer, "The Good Earth"
- 1937 - Luise Rainer, "The Great Ziegfeld"
- 1936 - Bette Davis, "Dangerous"
- 1935 - Claudette Colbert, "It Happened One Night"
- 1934 - Katharine Hepburn, "Morning Glory"
- 1933 - Helen Hayes, "The Sin of Madelon Claudet"
- 1932 - Marie Dressler, "Min and Bill"
- 1931 - Norma Shearer, "The Divorcee"
- 1930 - Mary Pickford, "Coquette"
- 1929 - Janet Gaynor, "7th Heaven, Street Angel and Sunrise"