Since the first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929, one actor each year has been awarded for having the greatest performance in a leading role.

There have been many historic moments among the 95 different best actor wins. Sidney Poitier was the first Black man to be honored, with his performance in "Lilies of the Field" in 1964, and Daniel Day-Lewis currently has the most best actor trophies, taking home three for some of his most powerful performances.

From comeback stories such as Brendan Fraser's 2023 win for "The Whale" to Leonardo DiCaprio's arguably long-time-coming win for his role in 2016's "The Revenant," here's a list of every best actor winner at the Oscars.

Every best actor winner at the Oscars