Abigail Breslin shares memories of working with late 'My Sister's Keeper' co-star Evan Ellingson

Abigail Breslin is mourning the loss of Evan Ellingson, the former child actor who died Nov. 5 at the age of 35.

On Nov. 6, Breslin posted a photo on Instagram featuring herself, Ellingson and Sofia Vassilieva from the 2009 movie “My Sister’s Keeper,” in which Ellingson starred as Breslin’s older brother.

“Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being,” Breslin began.

She then lauded his acting abilities, while also praising the kind of person he was.

“Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills,” she wrote.

“He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull 😂) and he was energetic and the life of the party.”

In “My Sister’s Keeper,” Breslin and Ellingson played siblings with a sister who has leukemia, with Breslin's character born in the hopes she can help the sick sister with her treatment. Alec Baldwin and Cameron Diaz also starred in the movie.

Breslin said she and Ellingson lost contact after “My Sister’s Keeper,” but she thought fondly of him over the years.

“I didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with,” she wrote. “My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time.

“Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana. Xx, abster.”

Evan Ellingson at Billabong USA's third annual Design for Humanity on June 17, 2009, in Hollywood. Chris Weeks / WireImage

Breslin also implored people not to speculate on the circumstances of Ellingson's death.

“Side note: the details of Evan’s passing have not yet been released,” she wrote. “I ask you to kindly not speculate on the details out of respect for his family including his daughter.”

Ellingson, who also appeared on “24,” “CSI: Miami” and “Bones,” was found dead Nov. 5 in Fontana, California, according to documents obtained by TODAY.com. A cause of death is pending.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Evan,” his family said in a Nov. 6 statement obtained by NBC News.

“Evan was one of the most caring individuals who loved Jesus with all his heart. He had a sweet, child-like spirit with a smile that could light up a room. He was always thinking of others and wanted to use his own struggles with addiction to help people find hope.

“Evan was three years sober and often shared his journey of recovery through speaking engagements and ministry,” the statement continued. “He was passionate about pointing individuals to resources for help and only recently relapsed after being prescribed opioids following a dental procedure.

“While in the end, he fell in his earthly battle with addiction, he was able to choose Jesus as his Lord and Savior and receive eternal life with Him. We already miss Evan and cherish every moment of joy, laughter and love that he brought to us and so many others.”