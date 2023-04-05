Eva Mendes marks 10 years since release of the film that brought her and Ryan Gosling together

Eva Mendes is looking back at "The Place Beyond the Pines," the movie that brought her and her partner, Ryan Gosling, together for the big screen.

On April 4, the actor shared a sweet Instagram post with images from the 2012 crime drama in which she portrayed Romina, the former lover of Gosling's character Luke. Speaking about the time, the actor says it seems like a "lifetime" ago.

"Luke & Romina," Mendes began the caption for her post in reference to her and her husband's characters. The actor went on to share that a female friend sent her a photo from the film and reminded her that 10 years had passed since its theatrical debut.

"Feels like lifetimes ago," she concluded the post.

"This is one of my favorite films ever made," one user wrote in response. "The chemistry between you and Ryan was so real, and it was such a great love story. So much pain and so much beauty all held in the emotions of your face."

"Is this where you fell in love?" another replied. "I could feel the passion steaming."

Mendes and Gosling's relationship goes back to that time when they starred alongside one another for the project. In 2011, reports emerged that Mendes and Gosling had started dating soon after filming for "The Place Beyond The Pines" had ended.

Years later and the two are now parents to two daughters, Esmeralda (born in 2014) and Amada (born in 2016).

In 2019, Mendes spoke about how Gosling had opened her mind to becoming a parent in an interview with Women's Health.

“It was the furthest thing from my mind,” she recalled at the time, adding that “Ryan Gosling happened... I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”