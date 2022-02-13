We may not talk about Bruno, but can we see him?

Fans of “Encanto” are noticing a surprising detail from the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” scene in the hit Disney animated musical: Bruno himself hiding in the background.

TikTok user space_cadet_01, who goes by the name of Chris on the video sharing platform, appears to have made it his mission to point out all the secret Bruno sightings in “Encanto,” and his observations seem to be spot on.

“I haven’t seen a lot of people talking about how he’s actually in the song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Chris said in one recent video. “Look up at the balcony as Dolores is singing. You’ll see him walk across the background and in the next shot, you’ll actually see him between the two of them.”

He shared close-up views of the scene in question, and there does seem to be a mysterious figure walking around on the balcony behind the two main characters, dressed a lot like Bruno.

“The absolute best part, in my opinion, is that in the end of that last shot, he’s actually dancing in the image,” he added.

We see you, Bruno! Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the movie, Bruno is a mysterious uncle who has been shunned by the Madrigal family for the past decade, thanks to his frightening visions, unusual habits, and his fondness for rats. But when a crisis shakes up the Madrigal family, they end up reconsidering everything they thought they knew about their estranged relative.

Many fans have been pointing out Bruno Easter eggs in “Encanto,” including NBC producer and host Joelle Garguilo, who said her sister alerted her to Bruno’s secret presence on the balcony during the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” scene.

“It’s BRUNO!!!!” she wrote in her Instagram story. “Bruno is dancing!!!!”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has gone viral in recent months, and it has even topped the Spotify’s Top Songs-USA chart for weeks, beating out singles by Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

The catchy tune, penned by “Hamilton” and “Moana” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, also recently reached no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

In January, Miranda told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that his own kids were obsessed with the song - but he had to tell them not to talk about it before the movie came out.

“I was like, you guys can’t sing this at school. We can only sing this around the house,” he shared. “Because your friends don’t know the song, yet. We don’t talk about ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’”

