Emma Thompson is unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming 'Matilda' musical

Emma Thompson is channeling her inner villain for her latest role.

The actor stars as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix's upcoming movie adaptation of "Matilda the Musical," based on Roald Dahl's 1988 novel of the same name.

The new film tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, “an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results,” according to Netflix.

Though if you saw the trailer new trailer, which was just released on Wednesday, you might not immediately have spotted Thompson. Wearing prosthetics and The Trunchbull's olive green military garb, Thompson is unrecognizable.

A first-look photo shows just how much Thompson transformed to play the foreboding headmistress of Matilda's new school, Crunchem Hall. In the snapshot, the 63-year-old wears her hair in a tight bun and dons military-style garments that further add to her intimidating demeanor.

The trailer opens with Thompson’s character declaring that her school is “full of rebels.” The frightening headmistress then approaches Matilda and asks for the new student’s name. Matilda, as fans of the story know, will soon become the rebel ringleader.

Whoa Emma, is that you? Netflix / Getty Images

“Matilda” was also a 1996 movie starring Mara Wilson in the titular role and Pam Ferris as Miss Trunchbull.

The energetic trailer shows that many moment from Dahl's book, rendered iconic in the 1996 movie, are set to appear in this adaptation — including the infamous chocolate cake scene and the time Miss Trunchbull spins a little girl around in the air by her braids.

Young actor Alisha Weir portrays Matilda, a “little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world," per the official description.

Lashana Lynch ("No Time to Die") takes on the role of Matilda's loving teacher Miss Honey, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough portray her rather difficult parents, once played by Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus joined screenwriter Dennis Kelly and several producers for the project, which will debut on Netflix this holiday season.