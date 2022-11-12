Emily Blunt addresses Stanley Tucci’s ‘sex symbol’ title: 'He's shocked'

Emily Blunt weighed in on the "sex symbol" status that has been assigned to her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci.

During a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” when discussing her plans for Thanksgiving this year and Tucci’s famed cooking and mixology skills, Blunt asked host Stephen Colbert, “Can you believe that? He’s a sex symbol now.”

“Here’s the thing. I totally buy it because talent is a great aphrodisiac, if you know what I mean,” Colbert told the actor. “So, you’re shocked that he’s become this sort of—I would say silver fox, but there’s nothing on the roof.”

Blunt pondered Colbert’s statement before telling the host, “I think he’s shocked. No, I think he is.”

“Really? He doesn’t act like he is,” Colbert said, laughing. “He acts like, ‘Finally, they’ve noticed!’ As well he should.”

Blunt added, “But it’s amazing that it took sort of an irreverent video on Instagram that my sister told him to post, and then he became this sex symbol.”

Whether Tucci was surprised by the title or not, Blunt revealed his true feelings on the subject. She told Colbert, “I asked him, I said, ‘Do you like it deep down? Like do you love being a sex symbol?’ And he goes ‘I mean, yeah.’”

The renaissance of Tucci started in April 2020 with one simple video on Instagram featuring the “Devil Wears Prada” star crafting a Negroni cocktail. He reflected on the moment during a March 2022 interview with People, telling the outlet, “I changed my life completely. All I had to do was be myself.”

He also weighed in on his sex symbol status and his feelings on the title, adding, “Who goes, ‘I feel terrible about that? People think I’m sexy? How awful.’ It’s wonderful. I don’t get it, but I’m very glad.”

After meeting at Blunt’s 2010 wedding to John Krasinski, Tucci tied the knot with her sister, literary agent Felicity Blunt, two years later in 2012.

Tucci was previously married to Kate Tucci, who died of breast cancer in 2009. The couple shared three children together: twins Isabel and Nicolo, 22, and Camilla, 20. The actor and Felicity Blunt have two children together: Matteo, 7, and Emilia, 4.

At the beginning of her interview with Colbert, Blunt discussed spending the holidays with her sister and Tucci, even dubbing Thanksgiving a “Blunt-Tucci” celebration. While Tucci himself is an amazing cook and takes on the role of bartender during the celebrations, Blunt said her sister is also talented in the kitchen.

In November 2021, the “Blunt-Tucci” family spent Thanksgiving together, as documented in a sweet candid photo shared on Tucci’s Instagram. The actor posted a Polaroid-style photo on social media in which he appeared to be mid-conversation with his brother-in-law, Krasinski.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS,” he captioned the post.