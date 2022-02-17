Watch the bombastic 1st trailer for Baz Lurhmann's visionary 'Elvis' biopic

Austin Butler practically channels the swivel-hipped spirit of Elvis Presley in the first full-length trailer for director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, "Elvis."

The three-minute trailer, released Thursday, depicts the transformation of Presley from a poor Southern boy obsessed with gospel music in Memphis, Tennessee, to the future King of Rock and Roll, performing at an early 1950s gig in a slick black pompadour and flashy pink suit.

The movie, which covers two decades of the "Hound Dog" singer's life, shows as Presley becomes more and more famous. Every step of the way, the King's infamous manager, Col. Tom Parker, played by Oscar winner Tom Hanks, is by his side.

"There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story," says the sinister-seeming Parker, who narrates the trailer.

The movie covers two decades of the King of Rock and Roll's life. Warner Bros.

After catching that riotous early performance of Presley's, Parker jumps at the chance to control the singer's career, asking in a voiceover, "Are you born with destiny? Or does it just come knocking at your door?"

"At that moment I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero," Parker adds. "He was my destiny.”

Tom Hanks as Presley's infamous manager Col. Tom Parker. Warner Bros.

The trailer shows Presley struggling with the criticism of his pelvis-shaking stage shows. "If I can't move, I can't sing," Butler says in a perfect imitation of Presley's speaking style. The "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" star also performs all of Presley's singing in the movie.

Later, Presley tries to make sense of the turbulent political and cultural landscape of the 1960s amid the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr.

We also see tender glimpses of Presley kissing his wife, Priscilla Presley, played by Olivia DeJonge, and holding the couple's baby daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Near the trailer's end, the King, who died in 1977 at age 42, laments, "I’m almost 40 and nobody’s going to remember me. I need to get back to who I really am. This could all be over in a flash."

"Elvis" is scheduled to arrive in theaters June 24.