Elijah Wood shares his real thoughts about new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies

Elijah Wood famously led “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy as the selfless hobbit Frodo Baggins.

The actor was only 18 when filming began for the 2001 movie directed by Peter Jackson. Now, at 42, Wood is sharing his real thoughts about the plans to make new “Lord of the Rings” movies.

“I’m fascinated and I’m excited. I hope it’s good. I’m surprised — I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course there would be more movies,” Wood told GQ in an interview published on April 14, before elaborating on his response.

In February, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the studio had made a deal to make “multiple” films based on the J. R. R. Tolkien books, per Variety. A prequel series, “The Rings of Power,” was released in September by Amazon Prime, with a second season expected in 2024.

“Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art,’” Wood continued. “And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive.”

Ian McKellen as Gandalf with Elijah Wood as Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings." New Line / WireImage

Wood — who reprised his role as Frodo in the 2012 prequel “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” — added that the original trilogy, which spanned from 2001 to 2003, “didn’t come out of that place.”

“It came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realized. And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are,” he said. “I just hope that it’s the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker — that it is with reverence for Tolkien’s material and enthusiasm to explore it.”

Jackson, who also led “The Hobbit” films, previously told Variety that the studio kept him and his collaborators “in the loop every step of the way” when making the deal for the new films.

“We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward,” Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens said at the time.

Wood, meanwhile, also briefly spoke about his close friendship with his former hobbit co-stars: Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

“We’re all obsessed with The New York Times crossword, specifically trying to beat the Mini in as little time as possible,” the “Yellowjackets” actor said.

Last year, the four actors made headlines when they were spotted having dinner together. A fan dining at the same restaurant gave a play-by-play on the stars night out on Twitter and even photobombed their group photo.