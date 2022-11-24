BUDDYYYY! Here in New York City?! WE KNOW HIM!

It's just nice to meet another human who shares our affinity for elf culture.

Christmas is still more than a month away, but there's already been a Buddy the Elf sighting in Manhattan to get everyone in the spirit, according to the New York Police Department's 19th Precinct.

The NYPD tweeted a video on Nov. 23 of a man dressed as Will Ferrell's beloved character from the Christmas classic "Elf" hopping across a crosswalk, mimicking a scene from the 2003 hit movie.

"Late night Buddy the Elf spotting on the Upper East Side!" the NYPD wrote.

The police then quoted a line by Mr. Narwhal from when Buddy begins his journey from his home in the North Pole to find his long-lost father in New York City in the movie.

"Bye, Buddy, we hope you find your dad!" the NYPD wrote.

Buddy the Elf sightings have become common around this time of year, including a firefighter who dressed up as Buddy and jokingly challenged people to pillow fights on the streets of Boston in 2018.

The endlessly quotable movie has become a Christmas staple, but Ferrell was initially concerned that the starring role might end his career.

“The first two weeks of shooting were kind of all the exteriors in New York. So, still kind of discovering what this movie’s gonna be and running around New York City in yellow tights,” he told James Corden on "The Late Late Show" in 2018. “People recognizing me from ‘Saturday Night Live’ going, ‘You OK? What’s going on?’

“This is either going to be a home run or people are going to go, ‘Whatever happened to you? Why did you do that one about the elf?’”

Ferrell is now back in a starring role in another holiday movie released earlier this month. The comedy great plays the Ghost of Christmas Present in the Apple TV+ movie "Spirited," a spin on the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol" that also stars Ryan Reynolds.