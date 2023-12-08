Warning: This story contains spoilers for "Eileen."

Anne Hathaway struggles to describe the shocking ending of her new psychological thriller “Eileen” without giving anything away.

“There's a point where we're there... in the ending with someone else,” Hathaway tells TODAY.com with a smile, as her co-star Thomasin McKenzie sits beside her.

“Eileen” follows McKenzie as the titular character, a woman in her early 20s living with her abusive, alcoholic father in an unnamed town in Massachusetts in the 1960s. Eileen spends her mundane days working as a secretary at a youth prison, but everything changes when the correctional facility hires a new counselor: Rebecca, played by Hathaway.

The film, based on author Ottessa Moshfegh's book of the same name, follows Eileen in the days leading up to Christmas as she embarks on a budding friendship with Rebecca — but everything changes when Eileen's new friend asks her to help commit an unthinkable crime in a jaw-dropping twist.

“I was in the scene, but then I also stepped outside of the scene, and I felt like I was looking down on it, and I was like, ‘I have never seen this on screen before,’” Hathaway says. “And I got really, really, really excited about the idea of sharing it with people and the idea that like, well, now it has been done.”

McKenzie joins in with a grin: “And we did it.”

Hathaway, McKenzie, screenplay co-writers Moshfegh and Luke Goebel and the film’s director William Oldroyd break down the ending of “Eileen” to TODAY.com.

Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie in "Eileen." Jeong Park

Moshfegh and Goebel, her husband, say Rebecca’s “infatuation and charisma” is meant to take focus through the main stretch of the film.

“Once we've established who Eileen is, and Rebecca appears, we're kind of charmed, and we're in this other world of imagination and possibility of transforming in a liminal relationship,” Goebel says.

“It’s only possible if you’ve really seduced the viewer into watching, and having an expectation for what you want or what you’re hoping might happen,” Moshfegh adds. “And the misdirection of that is what’s so surprising, and we wanted viewers to be as surprised as Eileen.”

The potential promise of a real relationship between Rebecca and Eileen is what sets up the twist, Goebel says.

“We want something to happen that isn’t going to happen, and we see Eileen coming into awareness that something is off, and we’re devastated with her,” Goebel says. “And then it just goes completely sideways.”

The film's final scenes begin when Rebecca calls Eileen to ask her to come over for a Christmas Eve dinner. Rebecca provides the address, and as she's heading out, Eileen decides to bring her handgun, which was given to her by police after it was confiscated from her father due to his alcoholism.

When Eileen arrives at Rebecca's residence, things feel off — Rebecca is clearly on edge in her own home and becomes flustered when trying to provide items for their Christmas feast. (She ultimately brings out a stick of butter after failing to find a bottle opener and cracking the wine Eileen brought on the side of a cabinet.)

“We're so intoxicated with possibility and with being in this house, but something is askew,” Goebel explains. “(Hathaway) is so wild as Rebecca — like slamming the shoe into the wall and opening the bottle, but also, there's something amiss.”

He adds: “Suddenly, you know, the swerve happens.”

The swerve occurs when Rebecca reveals why she's acting so erratically — they're not at her home. They're in the home of Rita Polk, the mother of one of the boys incarcerated at the youth facility for killing his father in cold blood. As for Mrs. Polk? She's tied up downstairs in the basement of the home.

Rebecca tells Eileen the boy, Lee, confided in her and confessed to brutally killing his father because he had sexually abused him for years. Eileen tries to leave, but eventually agrees to stay and heads downstairs to try and get Rita to tell them what she knows about her son.

The pair try to intimidate Rita, who resists, until Eileen pulls out her father's handgun. Rita then admits she didn't know about the abuse at first, but once she figured it out, she let it continue because her husband became more affectionate toward her after — all while Eileen is still pointing the gun at her.

After Rita confesses, Eileen accidentally fires, striking her. The three women scream as they try to figure out what to do, and Eileen and Rebecca agree to bring Rita to Eileen's home, where they can try to frame her father for the murder.

Rebecca helps Eileen bring Rita into the backseat of her car and tells Eileen she will meet her at her home to help with the cover up. Eileen drives back to her home and waits for Rebecca to arrive, but eventually and heartbreakingly realizes she isn't coming.

“The key thing I think I’ve had to keep reminding myself is that what the swerve is for us isn’t even the biggest swerve for Eileen because it’s a crushing disappointment,” Oldroyd says. “It’s actually deeply disappointing... our expectations are dashed in that moment, and that’s the thing we have to hold on to. That’s why I think it works — it’s deeply rooted in emotion. We follow Eileen all the way through that moment, and then beyond.”

Eileen drives her car into the woods, and she abandons it on the side of the road with Rita inside. She then starts hitchhiking and gets picked up by a truck driver.

The film's final scene shows the truck driving down a highway, with no indication of what happens to Eileen or Rebecca.

The open-ended conclusion to the film is one of the reasons why Hathaway loves it, she says.

“So much about why I love this movie — and I love this movie — is it's about what happens underneath the façade,” Hathaway says. “The ending of it — you almost don't want to set it up. You just want to let people go on the ride. But I think the film ends at the beginning point of a conversation that we're really excited to have.”

McKenzie adds: “It never feels like it's ending. It feels like it's the end of the beginning.”