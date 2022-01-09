Dylan Minnette is addressing criticism he’s received on social media for what he wore during a promotional event for his new movie, “Scream.”

In a video circulating around social media, Minnette posed for photos with two of his castmates, Mason Gooding and Jack Quaid, during what appeared to be a red carpet event. Gooding sported a dark blue suit and heathered turtleneck while Quaid donned a maroon suit with a double-breasted blazer. Minnette on the other hand wore a plain bright blue top and a pair of loose-fitting jeans.

Mason Gooding, Jack Quaid and Dylan Minnette on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Alex J. Berliner / AP

“Who tf shows up in jeans and t-shirt?” one Twitter user wrote in response to the clip. “Move over for the real men.”

Another tweeted, “Dude on the end didn’t get the dress code memo huh.”

Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Melissa Barrera, Sonia Ammar, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison and Dylan Minnette. Alex J. Berliner / AP

The 25-year-old actor defended his decision on Twitter while also clarifying his casual outfit choice.

“to everyone absolutely demolishing me for ‘underdressing’ to the ‘scream premiere red carpet’… it wasn’t a premiere,” he tweeted on Saturday, January 8. “our premiere was (sadly) cancelled. of course i would’ve dressed for the occasion of a premiere sillies!!”

He shared a second tweet in a thread, adding, “this was on a standard press junket day where there’s no pressure on a dress code, and there was a group photo being taken midday with one photographer.”

“i also had no idea there would be a red carpet,” he explained before poking fun at himself. “and that’s also just a very unfortunate video lol.”

Minnette took a moment on social media to also clarify one of the popular criticisms about his “t-shirt,” writing, “also, it was a sweater shirt, not a t-shirt, so 😛.”

Fans of the “13 Reasons Why” star showed their support for the actor in replies to his tweets, with one fan writing, “You looked good, wear what you want and what makes you feel most comfortable. People are weird.”

Dylan Minnette. Alex J. Berliner / AP

“you didn’t have to explain everything, even if it was the premiere you should wear what you like and make you feel comfortable, plus you looked amazing anyway,” another fan tweeted. “2022 and we still can’t let people do/ wear whatever they like without criticizing.”

Another user said they’d prefer seeing more casual looks for red carpet events, writing, “wtf?? I think your underdressing is awesome. wanna see more celebrities do it.”

The original red carpet premiere for the fifth movie in the “Scream” franchise was scheduled for January 11 ahead of its theatrical release on January 14, but was canceled last week due to concerns surrounding the omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Variety reported.

It’s been over 25 years since the classic slasher movie debuted, spawning three subsequent installments in the years following before the new remake. This installment “Scream” film also sees the return of some beloved characters from the franchise. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all reprised their roles as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Deputy Dewey Riley, respectively, though the identity of Ghostface this time around is still a secret.

The "Scream" veterans are joined by new castmates Minnette, Gooding, and Quaid as well as Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Reggie Conquest.